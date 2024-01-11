NewsTribune area girls basketball stat leaders as of Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

A look at the top girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn.
TEAM OFFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Fieldcrest
|19
|969
|51
|Princeton
|16
|806
|50.4
|St. Bede
|21
|1,011
|48.1
|Bureau Valley
|21
|1,002
|47.7
|La Salle-Peru
|18
|784
|43.5
|Hall
|19
|810
|42.6
|Henry-Senachwine
|13
|402
|30.8
|Earlville
|18
|518
|28.8
|Mendota
|20
|521
|26.1
TEAM DEFENSE
|Team
|Games
|Points allowed
|Average
|Putnam County
|21
|676
|32.2
|Hall
|19
|765
|40.2
|Princeton
|16
|648
|40.5
|Fieldcrest
|18
|734
|40.8
|La Salle-Peru
|18
|739
|41.1
|St. Bede
|21
|875
|41.7
|Bureau Valley
|21
|894
|42.6
|Henry-Senachwine
|13
|565
|43.5
|Earlville
|18
|826
|45.9
|Mendota
|20
|938
|46.9
POINTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Average
|White (Fieldcrest)
|19
|325
|17.1
|Olson (Earlville)
|18
|297
|16.5
|A. Bosnich (St. Bede)
|16
|Davis (Princeton)
|16
|235
|14.7
|Richetta (Putnam County)
|21
|307
|14.6
|Hatton (Putnam County)
|21
|298
|14.1
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|19
|261
|13.7
|Salisbury (Bureau Valley)
|21
|266
|12.7
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|16
|187
|11.7
|Christiansen (Hall)
|19
|221
|11.6
REBOUNDS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Average
|K. Anderson (Henry)
|10.3
|Ehm (St. Bede)
|9.8
|Richetta (Putnam County)
|21
|176
|8.4
|Olson (Earlville)
|18
|152
|8.4
|Wozniak (Hall)
|19
|151
|7.9
|Sterling (Hall)
|19
|145
|7.6
|Fox (Princeton)
|16
|107
|6.7
|Davis (Princeton)
|16
|106
|6.6
|Salisbury (Bureau Valley)
|21
|134
|6.4
|A. Bosnich (St. Bede)/Christiansen (Hall)
|6.3
ASSISTS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Average
|Hatton (Putnam County)
|21
|78
|3.7
|Gochanour (Fieldcrest)
|19
|69
|3.6
|Doyle (Putnam County)
|21
|71
|3.4
|Wozniak (Hall)
|19
|59
|3.1
|Harbison (Henry)
|3.1
|Christiansen (Hall)
|19
|57
|3
|Stoller (Bureau Valley)
|21
|56
|2.7
|White (Fieldcrest)
|19
|45
|2.4
|Davis (Princeton)
|16
|37
|2.3
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|16
|35
|2.2
STEALS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Average
|Davis (Princeton)
|16
|70
|4.4
|Driscoll (Princeton)
|16
|65
|4.1
|Olson (Earlville)
|18
|63
|3.5
|White (Fieldcrest)
|19
|61
|3.2
|Garcia (Mendota)
|15
|47
|3.1
|Harbison (Henry)
|3.1
|Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)
|18
|54
|3
|Fox (Princeton)
|16
|48
|3
|Eddy
|20
|55
|2.8
|L. Bosnich (St. Bede)
|19
|51
|2.7
BLOCKS
|Player
|Games
|Total
|Average
|Sterling (Hall)
|19
|38
|2
|K. Anderson (Henry)
|1.5
|Urbanski (La Salle-Peru)
|18
|16
|0.9
|White (Fieldcrest)
|19
|18
|0.9
|Cady (Bureau Valley)
|21
|16
|0.8
RECORDS
|Team
|Overall
|Conference
|Putnam County
|15-6
|6-2 (Tri-County)
|St. Bede
|14-7
|8-1 (Tri-County)
|Fieldcrest
|13-5
|2-3 (HOIC)
|Princeton
|12-4
|3-1 (Three Rivers East)
|Bureau Valley
|11-10
|3-3 (Three Rivers East)
|Hall
|9-10
|4-1 (Three Rivers East)
|La Salle-Peru
|8-10
|0-4 (Interstate 8)
|Mendota
|4-16
|0-6 (Three Rivers East)
|Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn
|4-9
|0-6 (Tri-County)
|Earlville
|3-15
|2-2 (Little Ten)