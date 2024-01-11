January 11, 2024
NewsTribune area girls basketball stat leaders as of Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

By Kevin Chlum
Putnam County's Ava Hatton runs in for a layup between Mendota defenders Crystal Garcia and Ava Eddy during the Princeton High School Lady Tigers Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 in Prouty Gym.

Putnam County's Ava Hatton runs in for a layup during a game this season. Hatton leads the area in assists at 3.7 per game and is sixth in scoring at 14.1 points per game. (Scott Anderson)

A look at the top girls basketball players in the NewsTribune area, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn.

TEAM OFFENSE

TeamGamesPointsAverage
Fieldcrest1996951
Princeton1680650.4
St. Bede211,01148.1
Bureau Valley211,00247.7
La Salle-Peru1878443.5
Hall1981042.6
Henry-Senachwine1340230.8
Earlville1851828.8
Mendota2052126.1

TEAM DEFENSE

TeamGamesPoints allowedAverage
Putnam County2167632.2
Hall1976540.2
Princeton1664840.5
Fieldcrest1873440.8
La Salle-Peru1873941.1
St. Bede2187541.7
Bureau Valley2189442.6
Henry-Senachwine1356543.5
Earlville1882645.9
Mendota2093846.9

POINTS

PlayerGamesTotalAverage
White (Fieldcrest)1932517.1
Olson (Earlville)1829716.5
A. Bosnich (St. Bede)16
Davis (Princeton)1623514.7
Richetta (Putnam County)2130714.6
Hatton (Putnam County)2129814.1
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)1926113.7
Salisbury (Bureau Valley)2126612.7
Driscoll (Princeton)1618711.7
Christiansen (Hall)1922111.6

REBOUNDS

PlayerGamesTotalAverage
K. Anderson (Henry)10.3
Ehm (St. Bede)9.8
Richetta (Putnam County)211768.4
Olson (Earlville)181528.4
Wozniak (Hall)191517.9
Sterling (Hall)191457.6
Fox (Princeton)161076.7
Davis (Princeton)161066.6
Salisbury (Bureau Valley)211346.4
A. Bosnich (St. Bede)/Christiansen (Hall)6.3

ASSISTS

PlayerGamesTotalAverage
Hatton (Putnam County)21783.7
Gochanour (Fieldcrest)19693.6
Doyle (Putnam County)21713.4
Wozniak (Hall)19593.1
Harbison (Henry)3.1
Christiansen (Hall)19573
Stoller (Bureau Valley)21562.7
White (Fieldcrest)19452.4
Davis (Princeton)16372.3
Driscoll (Princeton)16352.2

STEALS

PlayerGamesTotalAverage
Davis (Princeton)16704.4
Driscoll (Princeton)16654.1
Olson (Earlville)18633.5
White (Fieldcrest)19613.2
Garcia (Mendota)15473.1
Harbison (Henry)3.1
Duttlinger (La Salle-Peru)18543
Fox (Princeton)16483
Eddy20552.8
L. Bosnich (St. Bede)19512.7

BLOCKS

PlayerGamesTotalAverage
Sterling (Hall)19382
K. Anderson (Henry)1.5
Urbanski (La Salle-Peru)18160.9
White (Fieldcrest)19180.9
Cady (Bureau Valley)21160.8

RECORDS

TeamOverallConference
Putnam County15-66-2 (Tri-County)
St. Bede14-78-1 (Tri-County)
Fieldcrest13-52-3 (HOIC)
Princeton12-43-1 (Three Rivers East)
Bureau Valley11-103-3 (Three Rivers East)
Hall9-104-1 (Three Rivers East)
La Salle-Peru8-100-4 (Interstate 8)
Mendota4-160-6 (Three Rivers East)
Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn4-90-6 (Tri-County)
Earlville3-152-2 (Little Ten)