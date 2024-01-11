Hall girls basketball falls short against Rochelle: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rochelle 58, Hall 55: McKenna Christiansen scored 22 points as the Red Devils came up short in a nonconference game in Spring Valley.

Ella Sterling had 14 points for Hall, while Kennedy Wozniak and Charlie Pellegrini added nine points each.

Hinckley-Big Rock 51, Mendota 14: Ella Coss had four points, three rebounds and a steal as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Mendota.

Grace Wasmer had three points, six rebounds and a block for Mendota.

COED BOWLING

At Ladd: St. Bede and Hall-Putnam County competed at Ladd Lanes.

In the boys match, the Red Devils won 2,800-2,363 with the help of some St. Bede bowlers. St. Bede’s Haiden Ator rolled a 581 for the Red Devils, while St. Bede’s Henry Mertel had a 522. Dominic Fonderoli led the Hall-PC bowlers with a 447. Dawson Huffman led the Bruins with a 460, while Bryce Smith had a 450.

In the girls match, St. Bede won 2,550-2,216. Breanna Martinez had a 539 for the Bruins, while Aubree Acuncius had a 502. Payton Miller led Hall-PC with a 431.

BOYS BOWLING

Sterling 3,186, La Salle-Peru 2,964: Aiden McCray rolled a 579 series as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference match on the road.

Emerson Vasquez bowled a 561 series for L-P, while Aaron Siebert added a 553 series.