Wrestling: Two runners-up help Princeton finish sixth at own invite

PRINCETON – Princeton sophomore Augustus Swanson thought he had a takedown just before the third quarter buzzer of the 106-pound title match at the Lyle King Princeton Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

But he wasn’t awarded two points and was forced to go to overtime against LeRoy’s Brady Mouser, who is ranked No. 1 at 106 in Class 1A by Illinoismatmen.com.

Mouser recorded a takedown in the extra period to claim the title, while Swanson settled for second in the 60th edition of the tournament, one of the premier small school tournaments in the state that featured 16 ranked teams, 139 ranked wrestlers, 87 returning state qualifiers and three defending state champions.

Princeton's Augustus Swanson Wrestles Tri-Valley's Brady Mouser during the 60th annual Lyle King invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

“I mean, I was hoping to get first place, obviously, but I know what I need to work on,” said Swanson, who is ranked No. 3. “I have to keep pushing myself every practice, keep working with my coaches and hopefully get first when it matters.”

Also for Princeton, Cade Odell placed second at 285, Casey Etheridge (165) and Ace Christiansen (138) each finished fourth, Kaydin Gibson (126) took sixth and Preston Arkels (157) was eighth.

Ottawa’s Ivan Munoz placed third at 113.

The Tigers scored 137 points to finish sixth in the team standings. Coal City won with 229.5, followed by Roxana (159.5), Vandalia (150.5), Olympia (142) and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (138).

“Early in the day we performed great,” Princeton coach Steve Amy said. “We got to those medal matches and went 0 for 6 if you count the seventh- and eighth-place match. We have some things we found we need to work on, but overall I’m pretty proud of how we competed this weekend.

“We have some young guys who are really battling and learning at a fast rate, so it’s fun.”

Swanson had a strong start to his title match with an early takedown, and he went into the second period up 2-1. Mouser scored an escape and a takedown to take a 4-2 lead into the third period where Swanson rallied to tie it.

“I came out strong,” said Swanson, who won by fall in 1:24 in the quarterfinals and by 11-2 major decision in the semifinals. “I really kept trying to work my takedowns.”

Swanson will likely see Mouser again at the LeRoy tournament on Jan. 20.

“He wrestled a really good match,” Amy said. “He made one or two mistakes in that match, and it cost him. When you get to the finals of this tournament or the state tournament, you have to limit your mistakes. But overall, he wrestled really well. We found exactly what we need to work on with him. It’s the first time he’s been pushed (this season), which is exactly what we wanted.

“He just has to continue to move his hands and feet. There were portions of that match where his hands weren’t working. He was blocking with his arms and wasn’t using his hands. He has to get some misdirection in his offense.”

Odell recorded three pins to reach the finals, where he fell behind 4-1 to Roxana’s James Herring before getting pinned in the second period.

“I was blessed to be able to compete in it, but it’s a bummer not coming out on top,” Odell said. “You put your heart and soul into every match, but sometimes it just doesn’t happen.

“I was feeling like I was going to get him on my feet, but then I got myself into a scramble, and that was that. Then the toss happened, and I was on my back, and there’s basically nothing you can do after that.”

Amy was impressed with his second-year wrestler advancing to the finals of the PIT, but said Odell’s first loss of the season was a learning experience.

“Cade got a little anxious, I think, and tried to rush,” Amy said. “One thing he’s struggled with being that inexperienced is trying to rush through things. He rushed through things and ended up on his back.”

After losing in the quarterfinals, Christiansen won by decision and twice by major decision to reach the third-place match where he lost 10-5 to Newman’s Briar Ivey.

Etheridge lost in the semifinals before recording a pin to reach the third-place match where he lost 9-2 to Rockridge’s Ryan Lower.

Ottawa's Ivan Munoz wrestles Litchfield's Vincent Moore during the 60th annual Lyle King invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa’s Munoz reached the 113 semifinals, losing 3-2 to Coal City’s Cooper Morris, but he bounced back to win by fall to reach the third-place match.

In the third-place match, Munoz took control early with a pair of takedowns in the first period and went on to beat Litchfield’s Vincent Moore by 13-4 major decision.

“I didn’t get what I wanted,” Munoz said. “I wanted to get to the finals like last year. I ended up having a tough semifinal. I’m glad I took third at least and made it all the way back.

“I had more control in neutral (in the third-place match). I knew how he was wrestling. I watched him in other matches, so I kind of got a game plan going. My plan was to go to neutral, because I knew I could take him down multiple times.”