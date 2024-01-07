L-P boys basketball tops Mendota: NewsTribune roundup for Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 75, Mendota 43: The Cavaliers rolled to a nonconference victory Saturday in La Salle.

Earlville 54, Polo 41: Griffin Cook had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Adam Waite turned in a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds for Earlville (16-1), while Oliver Munoz had 11 points and four assists and Ryan Browder contributed 10 points and eight assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 64, Kewanee 29: Ella Hermes and Ali Bosnich each scored 17 points to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory in Peru.

Bosnich also grabbed seven rebounds for St. Bede, while Quinn McClain added seven points.

Galesburg 59, La Salle-Peru 32: Addie Duttlinger scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Galesburg.

Bailey Pode added seven points for L-P.

Streator 30, Earlville 28: Madyson Olson had 17 points, six steals and five rebounds as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference game in Streator.

Rock Falls 52, Mendota 16: Kennedy Knaff had five points and three rebounds as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Mendota.

Marquette 55, Princeton 51: The Tigresses came up short in a nonconference game in Ottawa.

Wethersfield 64, Bureau Valley 40: The Storm dropped a nonconference game in Kewanee.

GIRLS BOWLING

At Joliet: La Salle-Peru racked up 5,756 pins to place second in the Plainfield South Invitational at Town and Country Lanes.

Minooka won with 5,853 pins.

Kamryn Oscenpinski led the Cavaliers as she placed second with a 1,249 six-game series, while Makenzie Hamilton finished third with a 1,238 and Olivia Weber was fifth with a 1,211.

WRESTLING

At Morton: La Salle-Peru’s Caleb Plut placed fourth at 150 pounds at Morton’s Bob and Liz Schnarr Invitational.

The Cavaliers tied for 17th as a team.

At Morris: The Bruins lost three duals, losing 60-18 to Bradley-Bourbonnais, 30-24 to Marquette and 62-6 to Morris.

Logan Pineda (150 pounds) recorded three pins, while Garrett Connelly (175) won by pin against Bradley-Bourbonnais and Marquette and Hunter Savage (132) won by pin against Bradley-Bourbonnais.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Rock Valley 98, IVCC 77: Trysten Riddle had 20 points and six assists as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Rockford.

Amarion Ford scored 18 points for IVCC (6-10), while Roko Jurasovic had 11 points and six rebounds and Roderick Watson-Pearcy contributed 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.