Earlville stays unbeaten in Little Ten: NewsTribune roundup for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

Earlville 44, Hinckley-Big Rock 30: Griffin Cook had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.

Ryan Browder scored nine points and dished out four assists for Earlville (15-1, 4-0 LTC).

Newman 57, Hall 56: The Red Devils outscored the Comets by four in the fourth quarter, but their rally came up just short in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Spring Valley.

Payton Dye scored 17 points for Hall (7-9, 0-3 TRC East), while Max Bryant had 15 points. Wyatt West added 14 points.

Serena 76, LaMoille 29: Brayden Klein scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Lions lost a Little Ten Conference game in Serena.

Josh Martin had eight points and 10 rebounds for LaMoille.

Woodland 61, Putnam County 38: Orlando Harris scored nine points as the Panthers lost a Tri-County Conference game in rural Streator.

The game was tied at 14 after one quarter before the Warriors outscored PC 25-8 in the second quarter.

Kewanee 68, Bureau Valley 59: The Storm lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Kewanee.

Seneca 62, Henry-Senachwine 37: Carson Rowe scored 16 points as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Seneca.