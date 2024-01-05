IVCC men’s basketball edges Kishwaukee: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 78, Kishwaukee 77: Wade Sims scored 24 points Thursday as the Eagles edged the Kougars in an Arrowhead Conference game in Oglesby.

Trysten Riddle had 17 points for IVCC, while Scooby Watson added 14 points and Amarion Ford contributed 10 points.

BOYS SWIMMING

At Peoria: Bo Weitl won the 100-yard backstroke in 59.88 seconds as the La Salle-Peru co-op finished second in a triangular.

Washington won with 177 points, followed by the Cavaliers (70) and Peoria Notre Dame (41).

Weitl also teamed with Chris Lowery, Brian Lowery and Jonathan Neu to finish second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.09.

Chris Lowery placed second in the 100 butterfly in 58.2 seconds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 50, Roanoke-Benson 18: Ella Hermes scored 11 points as the Bruins rolled to a Tri-County Conference victory in Roanoke.

Lily Bosnich had nine points for St. Bede, while Ali Bosnich added seven points.

Erie-Prophetstown 48, Hall 43: McKenna Christiansen scored 21 points as the Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Erie.

Haylie Pellegrini had 11 points for Hall.

Marquette 61, Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 29: The Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Ottawa.

Dixon 53, Princeton 22: Camryn Driscoll had nine points and 10 rebounds as the Tigresses lost a nonconference game in Dixon.

Keighley Davis scored nine points for Princeton (12-6).

Bureau Valley 59, Mendota 17: The Storm cruised to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.

Laylie Denault had six points and two steals for the Trojans.