L-P co-op swimming loses at Moline: NewsTribune roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

BOYS SWIMMING

Moline 92, La Salle-Peru co-op 80: Chris and Brian Lowery each won a pair of individual events and swam on two winning relays Tuesday as the Cavaliers lost a dual in Moline.

Chris Lowery won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:14.89 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.72, while Brian Lowery claimed the 50 freestyle in 24.32 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 55.71 seconds.

The Lowerys swam with Jonathan Neu and Bo Weitl to win the 200 medley relay in 1:54.34 and teamed with Neu and Tucker Ditchfield to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.33.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Morton 82, IVCC 68: Qu’amar Hobbs scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Cicero.

Trysten Riddle had 16 points, three assists and three steals for IVCC (5-9), while Roderick Watson-Pearcey and Roko Jurasovic added eight points each.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Fulton 55, Bureau Valley 51: The Storm came up short in a nonconference game in Manlius.