NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Hall’s McKenna Christiansen

Hall senior McKenna Christiansen put herself in exclusive company the week of Dec. 11 when she scored her 1,000th career point.

She is just the sixth player in Hall girls basketball history to achieve the feat.

Christiansen hit the milestone during a loss to La Salle-Peru. She scored 16 points in the game. Christiansen also had 16 points in a win over Kewanee.

“I thought McKenna had a great week against some really good competition,” Hall coach T.J. Orlandi said. “She’s scoring more lately, which we need, but her defense and rebounding were really good last week as well. Also, for how much she handles the ball for us, to commit less than two turnovers per game in those games was a pretty cool stat to see as a coach.

“On top of that, she cleared 1,000 points, which only five other girls have done at Hall, so that is just a tremendous accomplishment and shows how consistent she has been night in and night out in her career.”

For her performance, Christiansen was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.

She answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing basketball and how did you get into it?

I started playing basketball when I was in fifth grade. Even before that, I would always be outside playing basketball with my older brothers.

What do you like about playing basketball?

I love being competitive. I have always been a competitive person.

What makes you a good basketball player?

I feel like the motivation I have for others and myself makes me a good basketball player.

What does it mean to you to be one of only six players in program history to score 1,000 points?

Being one of the only six players in Hall girls history is a pretty amazing accomplishment. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my team.

What is your best sports memory?

My favorite basketball memory is when we go to lunch at Jalapenos and always order six large quesos.

What is your favorite holiday movie?

My favorite holiday movie is going to have to be Elf.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

If I could travel anywhere in the world, it would be Jamaica because it’s super warm and pretty.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

I think I could win a contest eating Mac ‘n cheese.

What are your plans after high school?

After high school I want to look into being a vet. I have always loved animals and have had a lot of animals growing up.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Last week I feel I did good. I bring the ball up a good amount of time and last week I had zero turnovers against Kewanee and only two against L-P. So I was able to handle the ball really well.