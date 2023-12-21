L-P boys swimming tops Metamora: NewsTribune roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023

BOYS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 59, Metamora co-op 33: Chris Lowery won two individual events and swam on two winning relays to help the Cavaliers to a victory in La Salle.

Lowery won the 200-yard individual medley (2:12.34) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.61). He swam with Bo Weitl, Tucker Ditchfield and Vince Wargo to win the 200 medley relay (1:54.62) and teamed with Caleb Strand, Brian Lowery and Jonathan Neu to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:39.64).

Neu was the winner in the 200 freestyle (1:55.49) and the 100 freestyle (51.84), while Brian Lowery took first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.89) and Weitl claimed the 100 backstroke (1:01.26).