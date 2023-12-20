L-P volleyball hands out awards

La Salle-Peru's Addison Urbanski hits the ball during a match this season. Urbanski was voted team MVP for the Cavaliers. (Mark Busch)

The La Salle-Peru volleyball team recently celebrated its 30-win, regional championship season by handing out postseason awards.

Addison Urbanski was named MVP. She also was honored for most points, most kills, most aces and most assists.

Kaylee Abens earned the Hustle Award, Nica Hein took home the Utility Player Award and Kelsey Frederick won the Most Improved Award.

Taking home Senior and Captain awards were Urbanski, Abens, Hein, Jasmine Garman, Olivia Weber, Ava Lambert, Bridget Hoskins, Katie Sowers, Addie Duttlinger and Marissa Sanchez.

Abens had the most aces, Hoskins had the best serve percentage, Sanchez had the most digs and Ava Currie had the most blocks, highest kill percentage and highest hitting percentage.

The Cavaliers had a 3.54 team GPA and earned the IHSA Academic Award for the 18th consecutive season.

Earning Academic All-Interstate 8 Conference were Hoskins, Abens, Weber, Lambert, Sowers, Sanchez, Urbanski, Currie, Frederick, Addie Duttlinger, Kalli Ware, Elli Sines and Jordan Whaley.

Urbanski and Sowers were voted All-Interstate 8 Conference first team, while Sanchez was an honorable mention selection.