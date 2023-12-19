Fieldcrest girls basketball earns HOIC win: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fieldcrest 72, Fisher 26: Macy Gochanour scored 20 points as the Knights rolled to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.

Kaitlin White had 19 points for Fieldcrest (8-4, 2-3 HOIC), while Emily Tooley scored 12 points and TeriLynn Timmerman added 10 points.

BOYS BOWLING

Sycamore 3,224, La Salle-Peru 3.031: Aiden McCray rolled a 556 series as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Joey Patyk bowled a 541 series for L-P, while Grady Sandor added a 527 series.

COED BOWLING

At Peru: Haiden Ator rolled a 687 series with games of 226, 255 and 206 as the Bruins lost 3,308-2,912 to Oregon at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl.

Trayger Davis had a 561 series for St. Bede, while Henry Mertel contributed a 532 series.

In the girls match, Maddy Fabish had a 590 series to lead the Bruins, while Aubree Acuncius added a 519 series. Oregon only had one bowler.