St. Bede, Putnam County earn TCC wins: NewsTribune roundup for Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Bede 58, Dwight 34: Ashlyn Ehm scored 17 points to help the Bruins to a Tri-County Conference victory Thursday in Dwight.

Ella Hermes had 15 points for St. Bede, while Lily Bosnich added nine points.

Putnam County 42, Roanoke-Benson 25: Maggie Richetta scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Ava Hatton scored 12 points and dished out eight assists for PC (7-1), while Gabby Doyle added six points.

Newman 56, Bureau Valley 52: Kate Salisbury scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Storm came up short in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Sterling.

Lynzie Cady contributed 11 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists for BV (4-3, 1-1).

Hinckley-Big Rock 56, Earlville 22: Madyson Olson scored 13 points and hauled in seven rebounds as the Red Raiders suffered a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

McHenry 95, IVCC 87 (OT): Five Eagles scored in double figures as IVCC lost a nonconference game in Oglesby.

Roko Kegali and Qu’amar Hobbs scored 16 points each for IVCC, while Roderick Watson-Pearcy had 15 points and Wade Sims and Roko Jurasovic added 14 points each.

GIRLS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,171, Rochelle 2,331: Makenzie Hamilton rolled a 601 series, including a pair of 202 games, to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Kamryn Oscepinski had a 559 series for L-P, while Olivia Weber contributed a 524 series.

St. Bede 2,469, Rock Island 2,156: Aubree Acuncius bowled a 572 series to help the Bruins to a victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Maddy Fabish had a 524 series for St. Bede.

BOYS BOWLING

Rock Island 3,106, St. Bede 3,099: Trayger Davis rolled a 641 series as the Bruins lost at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Haiden Ator had a 603 series for St. Bede, while Dominic Fonderoli added a 513 series.

WRESTLING

At Princeton: The host Tigers split a Three Rivers Conference triangular.

Princeton beat Erie-Prophetstown 42-32 and lost to Morrison 36-33.

Augustus Swanson (37 seconds), Kaydin Gibson (3:18), Ace Christiansen (3:18), Preston Arkels (2:38), Casey Etheridge (20 seconds) and Cade Odell (3:10) won by fall against E-P.

Against Morrison, Gibson (4:32), Arkels (47 seconds) and Odell (53 seconds) won by fall with other wins coming from Christiansen (5-2), Etheridge (11-7) and Ian Morris (11-6).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Byron 73, Mendota 42: The Trojans suffered a nonconference loss in Mendota.