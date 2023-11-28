2023 NewsTribune Girls Tennis All Area

LaSalle Peru’s Eva Cervantes during singles play against Ottawa’s Layne Krug Saturday during the IHSA Tennis Sectional in LaSalle (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Here’s a look at the top girls tennis players in the NewsTribune area this season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Mendota and Princeton.

Abby Brown and Caitlin Meyer, Princeton: The duo finished 14-5 playing at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 doubles during the season. They won their bracket at the Coal City and Mendota invitationals.

Eva Cervantes, La Salle-Peru: Cervantes placed third at No. 2 singles in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament. She went 18-14.

St Bede’s Bailey Engles during singles play Saturday during the IHSA Tennis Sectional in LaSalle (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Bailey Engels, St. Bede: Engles went 5-5 in singles play, 3-3 at No. 1 and 2-2 at No. 2. She placed third at No. 2 singles in the Newman Invitational and finished one win shy of advancing to the Class 1A state tournament.

Kylee Halm and Cali Mickley, La Salle-Peru: The Cavaliers’ No. 2 doubles pair finished 25-10 overall, including 8-4 at No. 1 doubles. Halm and Mickley won the Sycamore Doubles Tournament, placed second at the Pekin and Lincoln-Way East invitationals and finished third at No. 1 doubles in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.

LaSalle Peru’s Kaylie Reese and Elena Leone during doubles play Saturday during the IHSA Tennis Sectional in LaSalle (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Elena Leone and Kaylie Reese, La Salle-Peru: The Cavaliers’ No. 1 doubles team won 14 matches and finished one win shy of advancing to the Class 1A state tournament. The pair finished second at the Pekin Invite and placed third at the Sycamore Doubles tournament.

Natalia Salinas, Mendota: Salinas went 11-9 on the season. She won the No. 2 singles bracket at the Newman Tournament and was runner-up at No. 1 singles in the Mendota Invitational.