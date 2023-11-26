NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Landon Bauer

Mendota senior Landon Bauer continued his strong start to the season last week.
He rolled a 672 series in a win over La Salle-Peru and bowled a 720 series in a victory over Oregon.
Bauer wrapped up the week with an 889 four-game series to place seventh individually at the Guilford Survivor Tournament.
“Landon has been performing to a level we know he is capable of,” Mendota coach Matt Bauer said. “I don’t think we have seen his best yet this season. He is definitely due for some big games and series scores.”
For his performance, Landon Bauer was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.
Landon Bauer answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
Do you have any pre-match rituals, routines or superstitions?
I always get the guys out on the approaches for team stretches and after our time of practice is up, we always get in a huddle and get the team pumped up before the match.
What is your favorite memory from your bowling career?
My favorite memory from my entire career is finding out last year I advanced to the second day of state.
What goals do you have for yourself and the team for the rest of this season?
My own goals are to try to get to a 240 average by the end of the season. My goal for the team is to keep the undefeated season going strong as well as taking home a regional title and advancing to state as a team.
What is the best thing you ate at Thanksgiving?
My girlfriend’s family made a s’mores pie and I thought it was amazing.
What is your favorite holiday movie?
100% has to be Elf.
What’s the best vacation you’ve been on?
I got to go to Disney over the spring with my school and got to march in the marching band.
What is your dream job?
To become a PBA bowler.
What is your favorite book?
Probably one of the Hunger Games.
Do you have any nicknames?
I usually go by one nickname that everyone calls me and it’s just Bauer.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
My performance overall was pretty good. I could have shot a lot better against L-P, but I had my team there to back me up. I also could have shot better my opening game against Oregon. I knew we were down going into game three and I needed to execute, and that’s exactly what I did and we came out on top.