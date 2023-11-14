Princeton, Bureau Valley win openers: NewsTribune roundup for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Princeton: Olivia Mattingly drained five 3-pointers and scored 19 points Monday as the host Tigresses rolled to a 55-30 victory over Stark County on the first day of the Princeton Holiday Tournament.
Keighley Davis scored 12 points for Princeton.
Bureau Valley topped Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 46-23 in its first tournament game. Kate Salisbury scored 19 points to lead the Storm.
Mendota lost 34-24 to Midland in the first game of the tournament. Ava Eddy led the Trojans with nine points.
Aurora Central Catholic 65, La Salle-Peru 28: Addie Duttlinger and Bailey Pode scored six points each as the Cavaliers dropped their opener in the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.
Serena 55, Hall 34: The Red Devils led after one quarter but fell in its season opener at the Falcon-Irish Thanksgiving Tournament in Seneca.
Haylie Pellegrini led Hall with 10 points, while McKenna Christiansen and Charlie Pellegrini had seven points each.
Peoria Notre Dame 85, St. Bede 20: Ali Bosnich scored 10 points as the Bruins lost their first game in the Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off in Pontiac.
Ella Hermes added five points for St. Bede.
BOYS BOWLING
Mendota 3,230, La Salle-Peru 2,709: Landon Bauer rolled a 672 series to lead the Trojans to a victory at the Mendota Elks.
Paxton Bauer bowled a 598 series for Mendota, while Dean Gilber added a 502 series.
Joey Patyk led the Cavaliers with a 498 series, while Aaron Siebert had a 496 series.