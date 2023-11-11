Girls basketball: Hall expects to have more options offensively

McKenna Christiansen has been the go-to player for the Hall girls basketball team for the past two seasons.
She led the Red Devils in scoring the past two years, averaging 12.7 points last winter, and has been back-to-back unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.
Hall coach T.J. Orlandi expects Christiansen, who also averaged 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals and two assists per game, to have another big season.
“McKenna is the leader of our team and provides so much for us on the offensive end,” Orlandi said.
However, Orlandi expects Christiansen to have more help on the offensive end this season as Kennedy Wozniak returns to the starting lineup, while Haylie and Charlie Pellegrini step into the starting lineup.
“[Wozniak] made a huge leap from her freshman to sophomore year, and I see her making another big leap this year as a junior,” Orlandi said. “She does all the little things for us. Great passer, handles the ball, rebounds and will be our best defender this year. She also has the ability to score, and I expect those numbers to increase this year. Haylie Pellegrini will move from our sixth man to starter this year. She’s been playing varsity games since her sophomore year and just seems quicker and stronger this year than she has in the past. She can shoot it and helps handle the ball as well.
“Charlie Pellegrini had a really nice freshman season on JV last year and also got to see some minutes throughout the year on varsity. She can shoot it, she can handle it, and she’s gotten much stronger from last year to this year.”
Ella Sterling, a transfer from Seneca, also is expected to make a big impact and will help fill the size void left by the graduation of Toni Newton, Promise Giacometti and Jayden Jones.
“She’s very skilled around the basket, is a great passer, really sees the floor well and can bring the ball up the court if needed as well,” Orlandi said.
Orlandi expects the Red Devils to be better offensively after they averaged 37.8 points per game.
“I think a strength for us is we’re going to have more overall speed than we’ve had in a long time,” Orlandi said. “We also have five starters who can all handle the ball either way and can drive the ball to the basket. We’ve been strong defensively the last few years, but I think we’ll have more scoring options this season.”
Sophomore Natalia Zamora “has really made a lot of strides” and will provide strong rebounding and defense, while Ashland Hansen, Kaylee Lauck and Lexi Polite are also expected to contribute.
After going 17-14 overall and 8-4 in conference last season, Orlandi said the Red Devils hope to compete for the Three Rivers East and regional titles.
“Every year our goal is to compete for a league championship, and I think we have a chance to do that this year,” Orlandi said. “We play some pretty good competition going to Seneca, Amboy and Byron for our tournaments, and I want to see us go there and compete against good teams. We play a pretty solid nonconference schedule, so the hope is that helps us as we get into the postseason.
“This is a really good group, and I just want our girls to have fun and enjoy the season. I think there’s potential with this group to do some really nice things, but we have to continue to work hard each day and keep improving.”