Girls basketball: L-P to rely on seniors for leadership, scoring

The La Salle-Peru girls basketball team took a big hit to graduation after the Cavaliers went 17-14 last season and finished third in the Interstate 8 Conference.
The Cavs lost four-time NewsTribune All-Area pick Brooklyn Ficek, who is playing at Division II Wisconsin-Parkside, along with Emma Garretson, Taylor Martyn and Olivia Shetterly, who all were key contributors.
Despite those losses, the Cavs have a strong returning core in seniors Kaylee Abens, Addie Duttlinger, Jasmine Garman, Bailey Pode and Addison Urbanski.
The five veteran players will lead a roster that’s starting with 11 players but may bring up some sophomores during the season.
“We have five girls who have a lot of experience,” second-year L-P coach Adam Spencer said. “They were pretty successful as sophomores when they were together. They have some cohesion. They know what I’m asking them to do. Last year, we switched some things from what [former coach] Hollis [Vickery] did, which was maybe difficult. It’ll be nice to have some people who can lead and I’m not teaching everybody at the same time. I think it will help. We’re going to be dependent on the seniors a lot.”
The four senior guards are going to have to divvy up the ball handling responsibilities and most of the scoring.”— Adam Spencer, La Salle-Peru coach
The seniors will be relied on to fill the scoring void left by Ficek and the rest of the Class of 2023.
“When you look at last year’s stats, our top four leading scorers are all gone,” Spencer said. “Brooklyn averaged 14 and the rest averaged 6-8, so there’s a lot of scoring that needs to happen. Missing Brooklyn is a huge thing, obviously. We’re kind of splitting her ball handling duties. Dutt, Urb, Kaylee and Jasmine will basically share the role at point guard. Whoever gets it can bring it up.
“I think all the seniors [will do the bulk of the scoring]. Dutt and Pode have been playing since their sophomore year on varsity. Bailey had some really good games at the end of last season where she had 12-14 points. Jasmine had 20 at Rochelle and close to 20 a couple games. The six seniors are probably going to be our leading scorers, The four senior guards are going to have to divvy up the ball handling responsibilities and most of the scoring.”
Senior post Grace Miller will have an increased role this season, while junior Elli Sines will provide scoring as well.
“Elli scored a bunch of points on the sophomore level last year,” Spencer said. “She’s got some speed and power.”
The Cavs don’t have the size they did last season with Shetterly and Garretson, but Spencer said the team has length that can cause problems for opponents.
“We’re not as big, but we’re going to be very long,” Spencer said. “Hopefully, we’ll disrupt and get in some passing lanes.”
Spencer said the Cavs will look to compete in what should be a tough Interstate 8 Conference this winter.
“We’d like to have a winning record,” Spencer said. “We were third in the conference last year. We’d like to be in the top two and compete with Sycamore, Kaneland and Ottawa. I think the conference will be very, very tight.”
With a large chunk of the roster having helped the L-P volleyball team to a regional title, the girls basketball team hopes to win a regional as well, ending a drought that dates back to 1991.
“We want to try to follow the volleyball girls and compete for a regional,” Spencer said. “When they came back [from volleyball to start basketball practice], that’s all they were talking about. It’s been 30 years. Hopefully, we can figure it out.”
Spencer said the Cavs added some competitive teams like Geneseo, Galesburg and Dixon to the schedule in hopes it helps them come postseason.
L-P opens the season against Aurora Central Catholic on Monday in the Somonauk Breakout Tournament.
“I’m very happy with the senior leadership so far,” Spencer said. “The biggest thing is they know what I expect. When they came back from volleyball, the intensity level of the practice went up 1,000%. It was unbelievable. Their energy is going to help push everybody along.”