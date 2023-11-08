November 07, 2023
Mendota boys bowling wins opener: NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023

St. Bede boys bowling starts season with victory

By Kevin Chlum
BOYS BOWLING

Mendota 3,331, Hall 2,392: Landon Bauer rolled a 681 series Tuesday as the Trojans opened the season with a victory over the Red Devils at Ladd Lanes.

Paxton Bauer bowled a 660 series for Mendota, while Kooper Novak had a 552 series. B.J. Bressley added a 535 series.

Kaiden Kenny led the Red Devils with a 531 series, while Bryce Smith added a 462 series.

St. Bede 2,354, Erie-Prophetstown 2,125: Henry Mertel rolled a 464 series to lead the Bruins to a season-opening victory on the road.

Trayger Davis bowled a 426 series for St. Bede.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Waubonsee 88, IVCC 82: Roderick Watson-Pearcsey scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Eagles lost in Sugar Grove.

Qu’ama Hobbs had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for IVCC (1-2), while Trysten Riddle had 11 points. Wade Sims and Marrion Wells scored 10 each.