2023-24 NewsTribune boys bowling preview capsules

Boys bowling season is underway this week. Here is a look at the La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall and Mendota bowling teams for the 2023-24 season.
La Salle-Peru
Coach: Randy Gunia
Top returning bowlers: Aaron Siebert, sr.; Emerson Vasquez, so.
Top newcomers: Aiden McCray, fr.; Logan Grzywa, fr.
Worth noting: The Cavaliers lost a strong group of bowlers to graduation, including NewsTribune All-Area picks Chance Hank, Ethan Picco and Peyton Baker from last year’s squad that advanced to sectionals as a team. Siebert will lead the team after recording a 188 average last season and placing 30th at the sectional. Vazquez, junior Zach Quick and Joey Patyk gained some experience last season. “We are looking for returning bowlers/individuals to improve on their averages. Adding 10 to 20 pins to their daily scoring will go a long way toward their personal advancement and for the team’s overall ranking,” Gunia said. “With only Aaron having measurable varsity experience last year, the underclassmen and Zach will all be learning the ins and outs of six-game days with five-person team total score result being the main objective. Many of the bowlers participate in summer and spring tournaments, but they are individuals in these and do not have the group pushing their success.”
St. Bede
Coach: Buck Emmerling
Top returning bowlers: Haiden Ator, jr.; Henry Mertel, sr.; Dominic Fonderoli, jr.; Devin Steil, so.; Trayger Davis, jr.
Top newcomers: Noah Buck, fr.; Nolan Hagenbuch, so.; Evan Bernabei, fr.
Worth noting: Ator led the team with a 186 average last season and was a sectional qualifier, while Mertel is the team’s lone senior. “I am expecting Haiden Ator and my lone senior, Henry Mertel, to lead the team this year,” Emmerling said. “Henry has made significant improvements to his game this year. We believe this will help him have the confidence to lead the team this season. Haiden already possesses the confidence and leadership qualities he needs to help Henry and the rest of the team improve and progress throughout the year.” Emmerling is looking for the team to make strides during the season. “We will need Noah, Nolan and Evan to stick with the program and the process to improve their games to be able to help the team,” Emmerling said. “They are making steady progress and are working hard toward that goal. If we work together and help one another, we can be one of the better teams in the area.”
Hall-Putnam County
Coach: Nate Diaz
Top returning bowlers: Ryan Oliver, so.; Kaiden Kenny, so.; Enzo Holocker, jr.; Moses Levine, sr.
Top newcomers: Patrick King, fr.; Max Davis, jr.; Dawson Huffman, fr.; Bryce Smith, so.
Worth noting: Diaz, a 2017 Hall graduate, takes over as coach looking to rebuild the program at his alma mater along with assistant Hayden Nielsen, who also is a 2017 Hall alumnus. Both bowled for the Red Devils. “I love coaching,” Diaz said. “I like helping kids. My big thing this year is trying to rebuild the program. It was really suffering. When we were doing it, we had 12 to 15 boys in the program. When we started, we had five kids – not even a full team.” Kenny is expected to be a leader as a team captain. “He’s a very good bowler,” Diaz said. “He’s someone to look for.” Huffman joins the team after qualifying for the IESA state tournament as an eighth grader at Ladd. “He progressed through the state series last year at Ladd,” Diaz said. “I can’t wait to see what comes from him. He’s pretty good.” Diaz said he’d like to see the team advance to the sectional and/or see individuals advance in the postseason as well.
Mendota
Coach: Matthew Bauer
Top returning bowlers: Landon Bauer, sr.; Aiden Kent-Tucker, jr.; Paxton Bauer, so.; Alex Holland, so.; Kooper Novak, fr.
Top newcomers: Dean Gilbert, sr.,
Worth noting: The Trojans return a loaded, experienced roster from last year’s team that fell only 16 pins shy of advancing to the sectional as a team. Landon Bauer was the NewsTribune Boys Bowler of the Year last season after having an area-best 221 average and advancing to the second day of the state tournament. Kent-Tucker (181), Paxton Bauer (179, sectional qualifier) and Holland (179) also were key contributors last season. “For as young as our varsity squad was last year having three freshmen, it looks very promising this year,” Matthew Bauer said. “We are running with the slogan this year of ‘16 pins and we are IN.’ Last year we needed just 16 pins to advance as a team to sectional. Our ultimate goal is making it to state as a team. We are implementing more practice games and drills specific to improving our spare game. We’re also focusing on more of the mental aspects of the game. The boys are taking the new approach in great stride. They all know what the goal is and what we need to do together to achieve it.” Gilbert is new to the roster but has bowling experience, while junior B.J. Bressley returns and has shown improvement. “This season we have the potential for having multiple players getting some varsity playing time, and that’s a good problem to have when we push toward the postseason run,” Matthew Bauer said.