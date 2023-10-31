NewsTribune sports briefs for Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Nicci Gibson has resigned as the Mendota girls volleyball coach after four seasons leading the Spikers.
Gibson guided Mendota to a 53-61-1 record. The Spikers went 10-7 in her first season in the spring of 2021 and were 21-15 in the fall of 2021.
“I just want to thank Mendota High School and the administration for the opportunity to coach again,” Gibson said. “I am going to spend my time watching Kaitlyn play her last year and half of college softball at Ball State, help Taylor plan her wedding and do a little more traveling. My time with my girls is super important to me, and I do not want to miss one second of that. I have been coaching on and off for 26 years, and the coaching world and society has changed since my beginnings. I wish the next coach and the girls the best of luck in the future.”
Three Rivers announces all-conference boys soccer team
Undefeated conference champion Mendota landed seven players on the All-Three Rivers Conference Team.
For the Trojans, junior David Casas was the only unanimous selection, while seniors Kaleb Kleckner and Izaiah Nanez and sophomore Johan Cortez also were first-team picks.
Mendota freshmen Isaac Diaz and Cesar Casas and junior Mauricio Martinez were named to the second team.
Hall-DePue senior Francisco Moreno and Princeton sophomore Landon Davis were voted to the first team.
DePue-Hall’s Osvaldo Morales and Princeton’s Chase Sims, Asa Gartin and Michael Smith were named to the second team, while the Tigers’ Josh Orwig and Aaron Eckberg were honorable mention picks.
Little Ten announces all-conference boys soccer team
Five area soccer players were named to the All-Little Ten Conference team.
Earlville landed four players on the team. Seniors Griffin Cook, Ryan Browder and Trenton Fruit were unanimous selections, while Easton Fruit also earned a spot on the team. Cook was a repeat unanimous selection.
DePue-Hall senior Francisco Moreno was a unanimous pick for the third time in his career.