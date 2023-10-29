October 28, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsNewsletterGames/PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

L-P’s Ashlee Lord, Mendota’s Anthony Kelson, Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber advance to state cross country

By Kevin Chlum
Anthony Kelson

Anthony Kelson

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru senior Ashlee Lord ran a personal best 20:34 on Saturday to place 28th at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional.

Lord earned an individual berth to next weekend’s IHSA State Meet.

Teammate Anya De La Luz finished 57th in 21:42.

In the boys race, L-P’s Adam Kasperski finished 83rd in 17:48.

At Oregon: Mendota junior Anthony Kelson ran a 16:57 to place 10th at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional and earn his second consecutive trip to the IHSA State Meet.

Princeton’s Augustus Swanson placed 32nd in 17:48.58 and Mendota’s Dagen Setchell was 43rd in 18:08.36.

In the girls race, Henry-Midland sophomore Daniella Bumber ran a 20:32.41 to place 11th and earn her first state meet berth.

For Princeton, Payton Frueh (21:51.94) was 36th, Ruby Acker (22:36.66) was 56th and Alexandra Waca (23:01.16) was 70th.

At Elmwood: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed 33rd in 16:19.65 in the Class 1A Elmwood Sectional.

In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips was 63rd in 20:38.51.

MEN’S SOCCER

Kishwaukee 1, IVCC 0 (2 OT): The Eagles fell in an NJCAA Region 4 quarterfinal in La Salle.