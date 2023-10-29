NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru senior Ashlee Lord ran a personal best 20:34 on Saturday to place 28th at the Class 2A Geneseo Sectional.
Lord earned an individual berth to next weekend’s IHSA State Meet.
Teammate Anya De La Luz finished 57th in 21:42.
In the boys race, L-P’s Adam Kasperski finished 83rd in 17:48.
At Oregon: Mendota junior Anthony Kelson ran a 16:57 to place 10th at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional and earn his second consecutive trip to the IHSA State Meet.
Princeton’s Augustus Swanson placed 32nd in 17:48.58 and Mendota’s Dagen Setchell was 43rd in 18:08.36.
In the girls race, Henry-Midland sophomore Daniella Bumber ran a 20:32.41 to place 11th and earn her first state meet berth.
For Princeton, Payton Frueh (21:51.94) was 36th, Ruby Acker (22:36.66) was 56th and Alexandra Waca (23:01.16) was 70th.
At Elmwood: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed 33rd in 16:19.65 in the Class 1A Elmwood Sectional.
In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips was 63rd in 20:38.51.
MEN’S SOCCER
Kishwaukee 1, IVCC 0 (2 OT): The Eagles fell in an NJCAA Region 4 quarterfinal in La Salle.