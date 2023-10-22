NewsTribune regional volleyball preview

The IHSA volleyball postseason begins Monday. Here’s a look at all the regionals involving NewsTribune-area teams:

Class 3A La Salle-Peru Regional

Schedule

Monday: No. 7 Geneseo (19-16) vs. No. 9 Dixon (8-19), 6 p.m.

Tuesday: No. 1 La Salle-Peru (28-6) vs. Geneseo/Dixon winner, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Morris (16-14) vs. No. 6 Rochelle (15-15), 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: The Cavaliers are looking to win their first regional title since 2019 when they beat Geneseo in three sets in the Ottawa Regional for the last of five consecutive regional championships. L-P has won 19 regional titles under coach Mark Haberkorn. Last year, L-P lost 26-24, 25-18 to Rock Island in the Geneseo Regional final. This fall, the Cavs have beaten Geneseo (25-17, 24-26, 15-5) but have not played Dixon. On the other side of the bracket are two familiar foes, as Morris and Rochelle are in the Interstate 8 Conference with L-P. The Cavs swept Morris (20-25, 25-20, 27-25 and 25-21, 25-23) and Rochelle (25-17, 25-21 and 25-21, 25-17). “Being the No. 1 seed is being rewarded for the overall season that we’ve had,” Haberkorn said. “I think we earned that No. 1 seed by how well we’ve played in the regular season, but once you get to the postseason that means absolutely nothing. You don’t know how you’re going to handle it. The nice thing is we’re in our own gym. We’re excited. The postseason is always fun.”

Next: Winner advances to the Galesburg Sectional to face the winner of the Limestone Regional.

Class 2A Illinois Valley Central Regional

Schedule

Monday: No. 10 Hall (8-18-2) vs. No. 9 Kewanee (10-21-1), 6 p.m.

Tuesday: No. 2 IVC vs. Hall/Kewanee winner, 6 p.m.; No. 7 Princeton (16-16-1) vs. No. 3 El Paso-Gridley (23-4), 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: The Red Devils are 0-2 against Kewanee this season. If Hall pulls off a first-round upset, it will face a Grey Ghost squad that’s won back-to-back sectional titles and finished third in state last season. Princeton opens against an EPG team it hasn’t faced yet this season.

Next: Winner moves on to the Princeton Sectional to play the winner of the Sherrard Regional.

Class 2A Mendota Regional

Schedule

Monday: No. 8 Mendota (12-19-1) vs. No. 6 Coal City (20-10-1), 6 p.m.; No. 5 Seneca (23-9) vs. No. 11 Sandwich (7-25), 7 p.m.

Tuesday: No. 1 Fieldcrest (27-5) vs. Mendota/Coal City winner, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Eureka (21-9) vs. Seneca/Sandwich winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: The Knights are looking to repeat as regional champions after advancing to a sectional final last fall. Fieldcrest has several key players back from last year’s postseason run, including 2022 NewsTribune Volleyball Player of the Year Allie Wiesenhofer along with Kaylin Rients and Kaitlin White. The Knights have not played either Mendota or Coal City. Fieldcrest lost to Eureka 25-18, 25-16 in the regular season but has not faced Seneca. Mendota has not played Coal City.

Next: Winner advances to the Princeton Sectional to play the winner of the Riverdale Regional.

Class 2A Sherrard Regional

Schedule

Monday: No. 8 Bureau Valley (13-15) vs. No. 9 Rockridge (14-15), 6 p.m.; No. 6 Mercer County (16-13) vs. No. 11 Alleman (7-20), 7 p.m.

Tuesday: No. 1 Orion (30-3) vs. Bureau Valley/Rockridge winner, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Sherrard (27-7-1) vs. Mercer County/Alleman winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: The Storm’s path to the regional final features two teams on the other side of the Three Rivers Conference, including Orion, which finished undefeated in the TRC West. The Chargers won a regional title last season and nine in the last 10 seasons.

Next: Winner moves on to the Princeton Sectional to face the winner of the IVC Regional.

Class 1A Putnam County Regional

Schedule

Monday: No. 10 Ridgewood (7-22) vs. No. 11 Galva (7-26), 6 p.m.

Tuesday: No. 3 Putnam County (18-11-1) vs. No. 14 DePue (1-12), 6 p.m.; No. 6 St. Bede (13-18-1) vs. No. 13 LaMoille (1-18), 7 p.m.

Wednesday: No. 2 Wethersfield (24-6-1) vs. Ridgewood/Galva winner, 6 p.m.; Putnam County/DePue winner vs. St. Bede/LaMoille winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: Tuesday’s matches feature the Tri-County Conference against the Little Ten Conference. The Panthers and Bruins are seeded to win to set up a rematch. Putnam County beat St. Bede 25-16, 24-26, 25-15 on Sept. 21 in Granville. Putnam County was the No. 4 seed in the TCC tournament but lost in the consolation final, while St. Bede was the No. 6 seed and placed fourth.

Next: Winner advances to the Princeville Sectional to play the winner of the Peoria Heights Regional.

Class 1A Earlville Regional

Schedule

Monday: No. 8 Somonauk (11-12) vs. No. 10 Yorkville Christian (8-17), 6 p.m.

Tuesday: No. 4 Earlville (22-6) vs. No. 14 Mooseheart (0-14), 6 p.m.; No. 5 Hinckley-Big Rock (17-9) vs. No. 12 Leland (9-16), 7 p.m.

Wednesday: No. 1 Newark (30-4) vs. Somonauk/Yorkville Christian winner, 6 p.m.; Earlville/Mooseheart winner vs. H-BR/Leland winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: Earlville is seeded to reach the regional final. After the first round, the Red Raiders will face familiar foes in fellow Little Ten Conference teams. Earlville has beaten H-BR (25-19, 24-26, 25-23) and Leland (25-14, 25-14). Newark is likely looming in the final should Earlville get there. The Norsemen, who have beaten Earlville twice this season, have won five straight regional titles and have claimed two state championships and four sectional titles in the last five years.

Next: Winner moves on to the Eastland Sectional to play the winner of the Durand Regional.

Class 1A Henry-Senachwine Regional

Schedule

Monday: No. 7 Roanoke-Benson (10-24) vs. No. 8 Lowpoint-Washburn (11-20), 6 p.m.

Tuesday: No. 4 Henry-Senachwine (20-15) vs. No. 12 Stark County (1-25), 6 p.m.; No. 5 Princeville (16-16) vs. No. 9 Midland (7-25), 7 p.m.

Wednesday: No. 1 Annawan (24-6) vs. R-B/L-W winner, 6 p.m.; Henry/Stark County winner vs. Princeville/Midland winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.

Worth noting: After getting back to full strength with the return of injured players, Henry made a strong run in the Tri-County Conference Tournament, finishing second as the No. 5 seed. The Mallards have beaten Stark County twice in two sets this season. Henry lost to Princeville in three sets, but has beaten Midland twice. The Mallards also lost to Annawan in two sets.

Next: Winner advances to the Princeville Sectional to face the winner of the Monmouth United Regional.