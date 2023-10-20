NewsTribune 2023 regional cross country preview

The IHSA cross country postseason begins Saturday. Here’s a look at all the regionals involving NewsTribune-area teams.
Class 2A Metamora Regional
Time: 10 a.m. girls, 11 a.m. boys
Location: Black Partridge Park
Teams: La Salle-Peru, Ottawa, Streator, East Peoria, Joliet Catholic, Kankakee, Manteno, Metamora, Morris, Morton, Pontiac, Washington.
Worth noting: It’s a tough girls field that features two MileSplit top 10 teams in Washington (No. 3) and Morton (No. 5). La Salle-Peru senior Ashlee Lord has had a strong season with a best time of 20:36.1, which ranks 25th among regional competitors this fall. Teammates Kiely Domyancich (21:34.7) and Anya De La Luz (21:23.3) also will be in the mix to qualify for the sectional. De La Luz was a sectional qualifier last fall. In the boys race, the Cavs have three runners who have turned in top 50 times in the regional this season in Adam Kasperski (17:17.3), Braylin Bond (17:40.5) and Griffin Hammers (17:48). The field features No. 1 Morton.
Next: Geneseo Sectional
Class 1A Seneca Regional
Time: 9 a.m. girls, 10 a.m. boys
Location: Seneca Ag Farm
Teams: St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Henry-Midland, DePue, Amboy co-op, Aurora Christian, Aurora Central Catholic, Dwight, Hinckley-Big Rock, Marquette, Seneca, Somonauk, Stark County.
Worth noting: Aurora Central Catholic is the team to beat as the Chargers enter the regional with six of the top seven times turned in this season. The Chargers are ranked No. 5 in Class 1A by MileSplit. Breaking up the ACC bunch at the top is Mendota junior Anthony Kelson, who ran a 16:22 at the La Salle County Meet, which ranks fourth in the regional this season. Kelson was a state qualifier last year after he placed 10th at the Rock Falls Regional and 17th at the Oregon Sectional. Teammate Dagen Setchell is ranked 11th at 17:08.6. Hall junior Eri Martinez-Prado (17:34) and Princeton sophomore Augustus Swanson (17:35.9) have turned in top 15 regional times, while Henry-Midland’s James Braun (18:12) and Noah Dorsey (18:31.6) also have top 25 times. Swanson was a sectional qualifier last year. The Mallards qualified for sectional as a team last fall and return Braun, Dorsey, Preston Rowe, Jerrod Meffert and Nico return from that team. St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic is a returning sectional qualifier. In the girls race, Henry-Midland sophomore Daniella Bumber, who placed top 25 in the sectional last year, enters the regional with the fourth-best time this season at 19:20. Teammates Elizabeth Knuckey and Lexi Serpette also ran in the sectional last year as the Mallards qualified as a team. Princeton has a trio of top 25 performers in Ruby Acker (20:57), Payton Frueh (21:26) and Alexandra Waca (22:51).
Next: Oregon Sectional
Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional
Time: 10 a.m. girls, 11 a.m. boys
Location: Bureau Valley Walnut campus
Teams: Bureau Valley, Mercer County, Cambridge, Unity Christian, Galva, Kewanee, Annawan-Wethersfield, Morrison, ROWVA, Orion, Riverdale, Erie-Prophetstown, Alleman, West Carroll, Sherrard, Newman, Rockridge.
Worth noting: Adrian Gallardo (18:16.2) and Maddox Moore (18:27.4) will lead the host Storm into the regional. Leah House is Bureau Valley’s only runner in the girls race.
Next: Oregon Sectional
Class 1A Peoria Notre Dame Regional
Time: 10 a.m. girls, 11 a.m. boys
Location: Donovan Park
Teams: Fieldcrest, Abingdon-Avon, Elmwood-Brimfield, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Prairie Central, Farmington, Illini Bluffs, Knoxville, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Midwest Central, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Christian, Peoria Heights, Princeville, Tremont, Lowpoint-Washburn
Worth noting: The Fieldcrest boys will face a tough field as the regional features four Class 1A top 10 teams, according to MileSplit in No. 3 Eureka, No. 4 Elmwood-Brimfield, No. 6 Peoria Notre Dame and No. 10 El Paso-Gridley. Fieldcrest junior Caleb Krischel’s season-best time of 16:53 at the Elmwood Invitational ranks 31st in the regional. He advanced to a sectional last fall. The girls field is tough as well with three top 10 teams in No. 3 Eureka, No. 6 Peoria Notre Dame and No. 7 El Paso-Gridley. Fieldcrest senior Clare Phillips was a sectional qualifier last year.
Next: Elmwood Sectional