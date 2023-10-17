NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

VOLLEYBALL
La Salle-Peru 2, Sterling 0: Katie Sowers had 13 points, 12 digs, 11 kills and 10 assists to lead the Cavaliers to a 25-13, 25-18 nonconference victory in La Salle.
Addison Urbanski had 12 assists, eight points, seven kills and three blocks for L-P (28-5), while Kaylee Abens added 15 digs and 11 points.
Putnam County 2, Henry-Senachwine 1: Megan Wasilewski had 24 assists, 14 digs and nine points as the Panthers earned a 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.
Maggie Richetta had 17 digs, eight kills, 11 points, two aces and four blocks for PC (18-12-1, 6-2 TCC), while Avery Moutray contributed 12 digs, 10 points, one ace and five kills.
Earlville 2, Hiawatha 0: Brookylnn Guelde had 19 assists and nine points to help the Red Raiders to a 25-21, 25-14 Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.
Chesney Auter served 11 points and an ace, Mady Olson had 15 digs and Hannah Pfaff contributed 11 kills for Earlville (22-6, 8-2 LTC).
St. Bede 2, Midland 0: The Bruins earned a 28-26, 25-5 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Peru.
Woodland 2, LaMoille 0: The Lions lost 25-10, 25-11 in a nonconference match in LaMoille.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Morrison: The La Salle-Peru co-op swept the relays to win a five-team meet.
The Cavaliers scored 468 points to beat Clinton (178), Monmouth-Roseville (167), Geneseo (115) and Morrison (106).
Mikenna DeSpain, Kailey Goetsch, Makena Burke and Emma Short won the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:18.48), Finley Jobst, Sam Nauman, Anna Weitl and Clara Guglielmetti won the 200 freestyle relay (1:52) and Guglielmetti, Jobst, Short and Nauman won the 200 medley relay (2:04.34).
Nauman took first in the 100 backstroke (1:02.62) and the 100 butterfly (1:08.62), Short won the 500 freestyle (5:53.03), Jobst claimed the 200 IM (2:33.42) and Lily Mustered won the 200 freestyle (2:26.26).