October 14, 2023
NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Fieldcrest football beats Alton Marquette; L-P volleyball goes 5-0 at Limestone Classic

By Kevin Chlum
St Bede’s Bailey Engles during singles play Saturday during the IHSA Tennis Sectional in LaSalle

FOOTBALL

Fieldcrest 38, Alton Marquette 12: The Knights scored 22 points in the first quarter en route to a nonconference victory Saturday in Alton.

Eddie Lorton ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, Brady Ruestman completed 4-of-5 passes for 107 yards and a TD and also rushed for a TD, and Jozia Johnson caught two passes for 52 yards and a score.

Lucas Anson returned an interception for a TD, while Jackson Hakes recorded 10 tackles for Fieldcrest (4-4), which led 30-0 at halftime and 38-0 after three quarters.

The Knights close the regular season Friday at LeRoy (7-1).

Amboy co-op 72, Orangeville 12: The Clippers improved to 8-0 with a 60-point win in Amboy.

GIRLS TENNIS

At La Salle: La Salle-Peru and St. Bede saw their seasons end at the Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional.

The Cavaliers had three entrants come within one win of a state berth.

In singles, Eva Cervantes lost 6-2, 6-3 to Ottawa’s Layne Krug in the quarterfinals. L-P had two doubles teams advance to the quarterfinals.

Kylee Halm and Cali Mickley lost 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 to Morris’ Meghan Bzdill and Dhreya Patel in the quarters, while Elena Leone and Kaylie Reese fell 6-4, 6-0 to Pontiac’s Brooke Burger and Olivia Masching.

St. Bede’s Bailey Engels also reached the quarterfinals, losing 6-0, 6-1 to Morris’ Skyler Saelens.

The sectional was postponed due to rain during the semifinals and will be resumed at 1 p.m. Monday.

LaSalle Peru’s Eva Cervantes during singles play against Ottawa’s Layne Krug Saturday during the IHSA Tennis Sectional in LaSalle

VOLLEYBALL

At Bartonville: La Salle-Peru went 5-0 at the Limestone Classic.

The Cavaliers beat Roanoke-Benson (25-9, 25-15), Richwoods (25-15, 25-17), Geneseo (25-17, 24-26, 15-5), Sterling (25-18, 25-21) and Limestone (17-25, 25-23, 15-3).

L-P improved to 27-5.

BOYS SOCCER

Illinois Valley Central 5, Earlville 1: Griffin Cook scored on a penalty kick as the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders were upset by the No. 7 Grey Ghosts in a Class 1A Riverdale Regional semifinal in Port Byron.

Earlville finishes 14-5-1.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Aurora: The La Salle-Peru co-op finished 10th among 13 teams at Metea Valley’s Mustang Invitational.

The Cavalier foursome of Sam Nauman, Anna Weitl, Finley Jobst and Emma Short placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:52.23.

Nauman also placed fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.7.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Morris: La Salle-Peru finished fifth in the boys and girls races at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet.

Ashlee Lord brought home the only all-conference medal for the Cavaliers, placing sixth in 20:47.58.

At Eureka: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel placed seventh in 16:13.2 in the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet at Eureka Lake. The Knights did not field a full team.

In the girls race, Clare Phillips led the Knights by placing 18th in 21:06.7. Fieldcrest placed sixth among the six teams.

At Peoria: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber ran the 3-mile course at Detweiller Park in 19:09.7 to place an area-best 21st among 255 runners in the Peoria Heights Invite.

Other area top-100 finishers were Princeton’s Ruby Acker (68th, 20:41.9) and Payton Frueh (81st, 20:51.8).

In the boys race, Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (17:22.9) was 76th among the 310 runners, while Henry-Midland’s James Braun (17:40.4) was 93rd.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

At Galesburg: IVCC competed in the Arrowhead Conference Meet at Carl Sandburg.

In the men’s 8K, Zviko Bingura led the Eagles in 33:56.41. He was followed by Tafara Kaguru (34:26.71), Shingai Manyonga (36:32.88) and Azael Vargas (36:33.34).

Carl Sandburg claimed the conference title.

In the women’s 5K, IVCC’s Yovanna Reyes ran a 26:02.39, while Kristy Hoang finished in 27:53.90.

Sauk Valley won the women’s title.

MEN’S SOCCER

Carl Sandburg 2, IVCC 1: The Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game in Galesburg. IVCC (11-3-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime.