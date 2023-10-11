NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023

VOLLEYBALL
At Varna: Lauren Harbison had 20 assists, 16 digs, nine points and four aces to lead No. 5-seeded Henry-Senachwine to a 25-23, 14-25, 25-17 upset of No. 1 Seneca in a Tri-County Conference Tournament semifinal Tuesday at Midland High School.
Harper Schrock put down eight kills, Abbie Stanbary had 14 digs, six kills, six points, an ace and three blocks and Brooklynn Thompson contributed 14 digs, nine points and four kills.
The Mallards (19-13) advance to face No. 2 Marquette in the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Crusaders advanced with a 25-15, 25-16 victory over No. 6 St. Bede.
Sycamore 2, La Salle-Peru 0: Addison Urbanski had nine points, five assists, five kills and five blocks as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match in Sycamore.
Katie Sowers had nine points and seven assists for L-P, while Aubrey Duttlinger added five kills.
Earlville 2, LaMoille 0: Hannah Pfaff had 10 digs and six kills to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in LaMoille.
Bailey Miller had 14 points, five aces and eight kills for Earlville, while Brooklynn Guelde contributed 18 assists.
Kewanee 2, Mendota 1: The Spikers lost 26-24, 23-25, 25-19 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.
BOYS SOCCER
Riverdale 2, Princeton 0: The No. 10-seeded Tigers saw their season come to an end with a loss to the No. 8 Rams in a Class 1A Riverdale Regional quarterfinal in Port Byron.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Harper 7, IVCC 1: The Eagles fell to 1-10 with a loss in La Salle.