NewsTribune sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
At Varna: St. Bede and Henry-Senachwine pulled off upsets on the first day of the Tri-County Conference Tournament on Monday at Midland High School.
The No. 6-seeded Bruins beat No. 3 Woodland 25-23, 20-25, 25-16 in the last quarterfinal match of the day.
The No. 5-seeded Mallards defeated No. 4 Putnam County 25-12, 25-16.
For Henry (18-13), Brooklynn Thompson had 15 digs, seven kills and four points, Lauren Harbison had 26 assists, 11 digs, four points and an ace and Kaitlyn Anderson contributed 14 digs, 14 points and six kills.
For the Panthers, Megan Wasilewski had 10 assists, 10 digs and a kill, while Maggie Richetta contributed seven digs, six kills and a block.
In Tuesday’s semifinals, Henry will face No. 1 Seneca at 5:30 p.m., and St. Bede will play No. 2 Marquette at 6:30 p.m.
Putnam County (15-8-1) will play No. 9 Lowpoint-Washburn in a consolation semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Amboy: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson ran the 2.95-mile course at Shady Oaks Country Club in 16:50.7 to place an area-best 20th in the 50th Amboy Columbus Day Invitational.
Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krishel placed 22nd in 16:58.5, Mendota’s Dagen Setchell finished 42nd in 17:42 and Bureau Valley’s Adrian Gallardo was 55th in 18:08.5.
Eureka won the team title with 43 points, the Storm (353) were 12th and the Trojans (384) were 14th among the 18 teams.
In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips finished an area-best 38th in 21:46.3.
Amboy co-op’s Aubrey Wells was 75th in 23:13.1 and Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour finished 79th in 23:32.9.
Eureka won the team title with 39 points, while the Knights (347) were 14th and the Clippers (381) were 15th among the 16 teams.
SATURDAY’S RESULT
GIRLS TENNIS
At Mendota: Mendota won its own invitational, while Princeton placed fourth among the seven teams.
For the Trojans, Ella Lewis went 3-0 at No. 2 singles, Natalia Salinas was 2-1 at No. 1 singles, while the doubles teams of Leah Stamberger and Kylie Goldblatt and Lilly Bokus and Ava Beetz each went 2-1.
For the Tigresses, Emilee Merkel went 2-1 at No. 1 singles, Josie Leone was 2-1 at No. 2 singles and Cailtin Meyer and Abby Brown went 3-0 at No. 2 doubles.