NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

BOYS GOLF

At Bloomington: Bureau Valley sophomore Wyatt Novotny carded an 82 on the second day of the IHSA Class 1A State Meet at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

Novotny recorded a birdie on No. 8 and had nine pars on the day. He started on No. 10 and shot a 44 on his first nine holes. Novotny carded a 38 on his last nine.

He finished with a two-round score of 169 to place 64th.

River Ridge senior Thomas Hereau won the individual state title with a 1-under- par 143.

St. Anthony claimed the team championship with a 622, while Riverdale (328) and Litchfield (636) rounded out the top three.

GIRLS TENNIS

At Ottawa: La Salle-Peru’s No. 2 doubles team of Kaylie Reese and Elisabeth Kamke won its bracket at the Interstate 8 Conference tournament to help the Cavaliers to a second-place finish.

The Cavs tallied 21 points to finish behind Ottawa (25) and just ahead of Morris (20) and Sycamore (19).

Reese and Kamke beat an Ottawa tandem 6-4, 6-3 in the title match.

L-P’s Elena Leone and Raleigh Leininger finished second at No. 3 doubles, losing 4-6, 6-0, 10-2 to an Ottawa grouping in the final.

The Cavs also got third-place finishes from Eva Cervantes at No. 2 singles and Kylee Halm and Cali Mickley at No. 1 doubles.

Cervantes beat Ottawa’s Mika Moreland 6-4, 6-3 in the third-place match, while Halm and Mickley defeated a Kaneland pairing 7-6, 6-1 in the third-place match.

Grace Pecchio finished fifth at No. 1 singles for the Cavs.

VOLLEYBALL

At Princeton: The host Tigresses went 2-2 to place second in their own Princeton Invitational.

Princeton beat Mendota (25-16, 125-21) and Reed-Custer (25-23, 25-21) and lost to Sherrard (25-19, 25-22) and Byron (21-25, 25-15, 15-13).

Ellie Harp had 25 kills, 19 points, one ace, 14 digs and two blocks for Princeton (16-15-1), while Natasha Faber-Fox had 69 assists, 41 points, 14 aces and 17 digs.

Harp was voted to the all-tournament team.

Mendota finished third. The Spikers’ Lily Leifheit and Reanna Branted were named all-tournament.

Sherrard won the tournament, while Reed-Custer was fourth and Byron was fifth.

Princeton held a “Volley for the Cure’ fundraiser during the tournament and brought in $4,582 for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Earlville 2, Somonauk 0: Brooklynn Guelde had 18 assists, 11 points and five aces to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-7, 25-17 victory in the Little Ten Conference Tournament third-place match in Leland.

Emily Harness had 12 digs, Hannah Pfaff put down eight kills and Bailey Miller served nine points and three aces for Earlville.

Bureau Valley 2, Princeville 1: Emma Stabler had 14 digs, eight kills and seven points as the Storm rallied for an 18-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory in a nonconference match in Princeville.

Taylor Neuhalfen had eight points, one ace, seven kills and three blocks for BV, while Kate Salisbury contributed 21 assists, eight digs, two blocks and two aces.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Sterling: Princeton’s Avery Waca ran the 3-mile course at Hoover Park in 24:21.3 to finish 54th in the Sterling Invitational.

In the boys race, Augustus led the Tigers as he placed 64th in 17:42.9.

At Pontiac: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber finished the 3-mile course at The Oaks at River’s Edge Golf Course in 20:06 to place 10th in the Prairie Central Classic.

In the boys race, James Braun paced the Timberducks as he finished 44th in 18:17.12.

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 2, Triton 1: The Eagles improved to 10-2-1 with a victory in River Grove.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Triton 3, IVCC 0: The Eagles were kept off the scoreboard in River Grove.