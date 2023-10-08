Girls volleyball: Newark tops Indian Creek for 7th straight Litte Ten Tournament title

LELAND — The Newark volleyball program has fared very well over the past quarter-century when it comes to raising the championship trophy of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.
That success continued for the top-seeded Norsemen in Saturday night’s 49th edition of the event with a 25-9, 25-16 victory over No. 6-seeded Indian Creek.
For Newark, now 24-2 on the season, it was the seventh straight championship, 22nd of the last 26, and the 26th overall.
“This was one of the many goals we have this season,” said Newark senior Kodi Rizzo, who had six kills, including the final pair that closed out the match. “There has been a high expectation set when it comes to Newark volleyball and this tournament, and as a group, especially the seniors, we all wanted to keep it going.
“I thought we played well tonight. Early this week we had a rough practice that wasn’t great, but we came out and played three pretty good matches since. I thought we did a good job of getting in a rhythm right from the start in the first set and just carried that momentum until the end.”
As a team, Newark posted 26 kills to go along with 15 aces. Adrianna Larson matched Rizzo with six kills, with Kiara Wesseh and Addison Ness registering five each, and Lauren Ulrich and Madison Sittler two apiece. Ella Norquist led the way at the serving line with five aces, Ulrich adding three, and Wesseh, Larson, and Danica Peshia two each.
“This is a tournament we really want to play well in,” Newark coach PJ McKinney said. “The tradition of winning the conference tournament isn’t taken lightly when it comes around each season. I thought we played pretty well this week, and tonight it came down to serving and running our offense as efficient as possible. Another key was getting off to a fast start and not really letting up.
“It was nice to see this group accomplish the first of a lot of goals they’ve set for themselves.”
Newark jumped to leads of 8-2 and 16-6 in the opening set before a pair of kills and a block by Rizzo, plus a winning swing by Larson helped things finish off.
“I thought we played the best we could tonight against a very good Newark team,” said IC junior Izz Turner, who led her team with five kills. We knew being strong at the net was going to be important, and while we did a pretty good job of that, Newark was able to find the open spots.
“I’m a sad we lost, but I really think we improved this week and that’s important for us with regionals coming up.”
A kill by Lily George and back-to-back aces by Ellie Bend put the T-Wolves up 8-7 in the second set. Newark countered with a four-point run by Ulrich, then a six-point burst by Norquist to push the Newark led to 20-10. IC closed to within eight on a sideout block by Allie Peterson and her own four points, including two aces before Rizzo’s match ending pair of winning swings.
“Newark runs an extremely fast offense, and we knew we were going to have to react quickly,” IC coach Matt Orstead said, his team falling to 10-15-1. “I feel like the girls were seeing what was happening, but just reacting a half second too late. We also knew we were going to have to play strong at the net to have a chance, and while we did that in short stretches, it just wasn’t as consistent as we hoped. Newark so many options to go to on the attack, they are a very tough team to slow down once they get things going.
“All that said, to be a No. 6 seed coming in and to finish second, it was a pretty good and productive week for us.”