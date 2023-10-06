NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

VOLLEYBALL
Henry-Senachwine 2, St. Bede 1: Kaitlyn Anderson had 27 digs, 11 points, two aces and nine kills as the Mallards earned a 25-20, 21-25, 25-20 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.
Abbie Stanbary had 15 digs, nine kills and three blocks for Henry (15-10, 4-3 TCC), while Lauren Harbison chipped in 21 assists and 12 digs.
Princeton 2, Mendota 0: Ellie Harp served 10 points and four aces to go along with five kills to lead the Tigresses to a 25-16, 25-13 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Princeton.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 13 assists, eight points, four aces, three digs and two kills for Princeton (14-13-1, 6-3), while Mariska Mount had eight kills, an ace and three digs.
Putnam County 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: Maggie Richetta had 12 digs, 10 kills, five points and two blocks to lead the Panthers to a 25-16, 25-20 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Granville.
Megan Wasilewski had 23 assists, seven digs and five points for PC (15-7-1, 5-2 TCC), while Salina Breckenrige added 13 points, one ace, seven digs and a block.
Kewanee 2, Bureau Valley 1: Emma Stabler had 17 digs, 10 kills, eight points, two aces and two blocks as the Storm lost 20-25, 26-24, 26-24 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Manlius.
Taylor Neuhalfen had 12 kills for Bureau Valley, while Kate Salisbury had 24 assists, 12 digs and six points.
Fieldcrest 2, Tremont 0: Kaylin Rients put down 10 kills and served two aces to help the Knights to a 25-21, 25-17 Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.
Allie Wiesenhofer had 11 digs and six kills for Fieldcrest (23-4, 7-2 HOIC), while Kaitlin White contributed six kills and two aces.
Newman 2, Hall 0: The Comets swept the Red Devils 25-23, 25-15 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Sterling.
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 5, Rochelle 3: Johan Cortez scored two goals as the Trojans finished the regular season with a win at Rochelle.
Cesar Casas, Isaac Diaz and David Casas each scored a goal for Mendota (19-2-2), while Izaiah Nanez had an assist and Mateo Goy made six saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Kewanee 4, St. Bede 2: The Bruins were swept in singles matches in a loss in Peru.
St. Bede’s Ella Englehaupt and Georgina Guo won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Emma Smudzinski and Olivia Orteza won 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 at No. 2 doubles.
WEDNESDAY RESULT
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 3, Daley 1: Tyrese Baijnath scored a pair of goals to help the Eagles to a victory in Chicago.
Jorge Martinez had a goal for IVCC (9-2-1), while Ivan Patricio had two assists and Colin Hart made seven saves.