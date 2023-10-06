NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

BOYS GOLF
At Bloomington: Bureau Valley sophomore Wyatt Novotny carded an 87 on Friday at Prairie Vista Golf Course to tie for 72nd the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament.
Novotny, who had seven pars during his round, did not advance to Saturday’s final round. The top eight teams and top 40 individuals not on an advancing team after Friday’s round move on to Saturday.
St. Anthony leads the team standings with a 311 followed by Riverdale (312) and Rockford Lutheran (319).
River Ridge senior Thomas Hereau shot a 2-under-par 70 to take the individual lead after 18 holes.
THURSDAY RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
Henry-Senachwine 2, St. Bede 1: Kaitlyn Anderson had 27 digs, 11 points, two aces and nine kills as the Mallards earned a 25-20, 21-25, 25-20 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.
Abbie Stanbary had 15 digs, nine kills and three blocks for Henry (15-10, 4-3 TCC), while Lauren Harbison chipped in 21 assists and 12 digs.
Princeton 2, Mendota 0: Ellie Harp served 10 points and four aces to go along with five kills to lead the Tigresses to a 25-16, 25-13 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Princeton.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 13 assists, eight points, four aces, three digs and two kills for Princeton (14-13-1, 6-3), while Mariska Mount had eight points, an ace and three digs.
Putnam County 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: Maggie Richetta had 12 digs, 10 kills, five points and two blocks to lead the Panthers to a 25-16, 25-20 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Granville.
Megan Wasilewski had 23 assists, seven digs and five points for PC (15-7-1, 5-2 TCC), while Salina Breckenrige added 13 points, one ace, seven digs and a block.
Kewanee 2, Bureau Valley 1: Emma Stabler had 17 digs, 10 kills, eight points, two aces and two blocks as the Storm lost 20-25, 26-24, 26-24 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Manlius.
Taylor Neuhalfen had 12 kills for Bureau Valley, while Kate Salisbury had 24 assists, 12 digs and six points.
Fieldcrest 2, Tremont 0: Kaylin Rients put down 10 kills and served two aces to help the Knights to a 25-21, 25-17 Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.
Allie Wiesenhofer had 11 digs and six kills for Fieldcrest (23-4, 7-2 HOIC), while Kaitlin White contributed six kills and two aces.
Newman 2, Hall 0: The Comets swept the Red Devils 25-23, 25-15 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Sterling.
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 5, Rochelle 3: Johan Cortez scored two goals as the Trojans finished the regular season with a win at Rochelle.
Cesar Casas, Isaac Diaz and David Casas each scored a goal for Mendota (19-2-2), while Izaiah Nanez had an assist and Mateo Goy made six saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Kewanee 4, St. Bede 2: The Bruins were swept in singles matches in a loss in Peru.
St. Bede’s Ella Englehaupt and Georgina Guo won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Emma Smudzinski and Olivia Orteza won 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 at No. 2 doubles.
WEDNESDAY RESULT
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 3, Daley 1: Tyrese Baijnath scored a pair of goals to help the Eagles to a victory in Chicago.
Jorge Martinez had a goal for IVCC (9-2-1), while Ivan Patricio had two assists and Colin Hart made seven saves.