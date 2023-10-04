NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 3, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: Griffin Cook scored two goals Tuesday to lead the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders over the No. 2 Royals in a Little Ten Conference semifinal in Hinckley.
Ryan Browder had a goal and an assist for Earlville, which will face No. 1 Somonauk-Leland-Newark in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hinckley.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Morris: La Salle-Peru co-op defeated Morris (146-129) and Bloomington Central Catholic (136-121).
Sam Nauman led the Cavaliers, as she won the 400-meter freestyle in 5:02.42 and swam with Kailey Goetsch, Clara Guglielmetti and Finley Jobst to win the 200 freestyle relay in 2:05.01.
VOLLEYBALL
La Salle-Peru 2, Morris 0: Ava Currie had five kills and four blocks to help the Cavaliers to a 25-21, 25-23 victory in an Interstate 8 Conference match in Morris.
Katie Sowers had 15 assists, seven points, four kills and two blocks for L-P, while Addison Urbanski had 11 points, 10 digs, nine assists, four kills and two blocks. Addie Duttlinger contributed eight kills.
Seneca 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: Kaitlyn Anderson had 12 digs and four kills as the Mallards lost 25-11, 25-10 in a Tri-County Conference match in Henry.
Abbie Stanbary had seven digs, three blocks and two kills for Henry.
St. Bede 2, Kewanee 1: The Bruins won the final two sets to defeat the Boilermakers 16-25, 25-23, 25-16 in a nonconference match in Peru.
Newman 2, Mendota 0: The Spikers lost 25-20, 25-20 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Sterling.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Roanoke: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel ran the three-mile course in 16:57 to win the Lowpoint-Washburn Invitational.
Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado placed fifth in 17:34, while Henry-Midland’s James Braun (18:12) and Noah Dorsey (18:35) were 10th and 11th.
Illini Bluffs won with 44 points, while H-M (67) was third, and Hall (89) was fifth among the five teams.
H-M’s Daniella Bumber won the girls race in 19:19.95, while Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips was seventh in 21:11.99.
At Erie: Princeton’s Ruby Acker and Payton Frueh placed top five at the Erie-Prophetstown Invitational at Lake Erie Country Club.
Acker placed third in 20:56.99, while Frueh was fifth in 21:25.95.
The Tigresses tallied 36 points to finish third among the five teams. Riverdale won with 24.
In the boys race, Princeton’s Augustus Swanson finished 10th in 17:48.3.
Bureau Valley’s Aidan Gallardo (19:31.54) and Maddox Moore (18:39.2) finished 18th and 19th.
The Storm placed fourth in the team standings with 120 points, while the Tigers were sixth of seven teams with 151. Riverdale won with 36.
GIRLS TENNIS
Streator 3, Mendota 2: The Trojans won both singles matches but were swept in doubles as they lost in Streator.
Natalia Salinas won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, while Ella Lewis was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles.
Newman 4, St. Bede 1: The Bruins lost in Sterling.
Emma Smudzinski and Olivia Orteza won at No. 2 doubles for St. Bede’s lone victory.