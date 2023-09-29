NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023

GIRLS GOLF
At Frankfort: La Salle-Peru junior Allie Thome carded an 89 at the Class 2A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional on Thursday at Green Garden Country Club to earn an individual sectional berth.
Thome will play in the Normal West Sectional on Monday.
“I’m so excited, because I struggled a lot, but I made some really good putts to save me,” Thome said. “My drives were really off, but when there’s a bad shot, there are other holes to make up for it. I’m really proud of myself and can’t wait to see what I do from here.”
Also for the Cavaliers, Delani Duggan shot a 104 and Sophia Chiu had a 108.
— Steve Millar contrinuted to this item.
VOLLEYBALL
Putnam County 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 1: Megan Wasilewski had 28 assists, 23 points, 10 digs and three aces to lead the Panthers to a 22-25, 25-11, 25-6 victory in a Tri-County Conference match in Granville.
Maggie Richetta had 21 digs, 11 kills, six points and two aces for PC (14-7-1, 4-2 TCC), while Maggie Spratt contributed eight kills, three digs and an ace.
Mendota 2, Somonauk 1: Laylie Denault had 26 digs, six kills and three aces to help the Spikers to a 25-18, 25-27, 25-16 win in a nonconference match in Mendota.
Maddy Becker had 26 assists, six digs and three kills for Mendota, while Reanna Brant contributed 10 kills and two blocks.
Earlville 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: Bailey Miller had 25 assists and 12 kills to help the Red Raiders to a 25-19, 24-26, 25-23 victory in a Little Ten Conference match in Hinckley.
Mady Olson had 23 digs, nine points and an ace for Earlville, while Nevaeh Sansone put down 13 kills.
Kaneland 2, La Salle-Peru 0: Addison Urbanski had 10 assists, 10 points and nine digs as the Cavaliers lost 25-17, 25-23 in an Interstate 8 Conference match in Maple Park.
Addie Duttlinger had six kills for L-P, while Katie Sowers contributed eight assists, eights points and five kills.
Newman 2, Bureau Valley 0: Kate Salisbury had 14 assists, four digs and two kills as the Storm lost 25-15, 25-16 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Sterling.
Emma Stabler added seven kills and three digs for BV (10-10, 5-2 TRC East).
Woodland 2, Henry-Senachwine 0: Kaitlyn Anderson had 12 digs, five kills and a block as the Mallards lost 25-18, 25-15 in a Tri-County Conference match in Streator.
Abbie Stanbary had six kills, six digs and a block for Henry, while Brooklyn Thompson had six points, two aces, five digs and two kills.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Bede 5, Peoria Christian 4: The Bruins won three singles matches and a pair of doubles matches to pick up a victory in Peoria.
In singles, Ella Englehaupt won at No. 1, Georgina Guo won at No. 2 and Emma Smudzinski won at No. 4.
Englehaupt and Guo won at No. 1 doubles, while Smudzinski and Olivia Orteza won at No. 2 doubles.
Morris 5, Mendota 0: The Trojans lost in Mendota.
BOYS SOCCER
Somonauk/Leland/Newark 1, Mendota 0: The Trojans suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference game in Mendota.
Mateo Goy made five saves for the Trojans (16-1-1).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
IVCC 3, Kishwaukee 0: The Eagles won 25-12, 25-21, 25-14 in an Arrowhead Conference match in Malta.