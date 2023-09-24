NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023

BOYS GOLF
At Mendota: Mendota carded a 241 to place fourth in its own Modified Ryder Cup tournament on Saturday at Mendota Golf Club.
Ottawa had a 221 to win for the third year in a row, while Morris (232) and Rock Falls (239) also brought home team trophies.
Bureau Valley (248) placed fifth, La Salle-Peru (249) was sixth, Hall (257) was eighth, Princeton (268) was ninth, and Putnam County (331) was 12th among the 12 teams.
Owen Aughenbaugh and Brody Hartt carded a 77 to place seventh for the Trojans, while Dane Doyle and Haden Shakespeare had a 78.
For the Storm, Colin Stabler and Logan Philhower had an 80, while Wyatt Novotny and Landen Birdsley had an 81.
Anthony Ambler and Riley Cetwinski led the Cavaliers as they shot a 78 to place 10th, while Will McLaughlin and Michael Milota had an 84.
Hall’s Landen Plym and Jacob Diaz finished eighth with a 77, while Noah Plym and Joseph Perez had a 90.
Tyson Phillips and Jackson Mason had an 85 for the Tigers, while Luke Smith and Nolan Kloepping had an 89.
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 1, Monmouth-Roseville 0: Isaac Diaz scored on an assist from Cesar Casas as the Trojans shut out the Titans in a Three Rivers Conference game in Mendota.
Mendota improved to 15-0-1 and secured the conference title for the third year in a row. M-R is 11-2-1.
Alleman 5, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were kept off the scoreboard in Moline.
VOLLEYBALL
At Braidwood: Putnam County finished fifth at the Reed-Custer tournament.
In pool play, the Panthers split with Mendota (25-17, 24-25) and lost to Elmwood Park (25-23, 25-13) and Cissna Park (25-23, 25-19).
Putnam County beat Momence (25-19, 25-14) and Mendota (25-23, 25-27, 25-16).
Maggie Richetta led the Panthers (13-7-1) with 58 digs, 42 kills, seven blocks and four aces, while Megan Wasilewski had 78 assists and 32 digs.
Mendota was 0-2-1 in pool play with a split with PC and losses to Cissna Park (25-17, 25-20) and Elmwood Park (25-17, 25-22).
In bracket play, the Spikers beat Hall (25-23, 23-25, 25-16) before losing to Putnam County.
Maddy Becker had 102 assists, 38 digs, 20 kills, five aces and three blocks for Mendota, while Laylie Denault had 37 digs, 20 kills, two aces and a block.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Kewanee: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson ran the 3-mile course at Baker Park Golf Course in 17:15.78 to win the Boiler Invitational.
Hall’s Eri-Martinez-Prado placed sixth in 19:25.68, while Mendota’s Dagen Setchell was 10th in 19:35.27.
Noah Dorsey led Henry-Midland by finishing 16th in 20:30.17, and Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing was 24th in 21:32.62.
In the girls race, H-M’s Daniella Bumber placed eighth in 24:52.16, while teammate Sam Nauman was 27th in 24:52.16.
At Sterling: La Salle-Peru had three girls place in the top 50 in the Rock River Run.
Ashlee Lord led the Cavaliers as she finished 31st in 20:50.8, while Kiely Domyancich was 41st in 21:34.7 and Anya De La Luz 42nd in 21:37.3.
In the boys race, Princeton’s Augustus Swanson placed 49th in 17:35.9, and L-P’s Adam Kasperski was 52nd in 17:40.4.
At Herscher: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel ran the 3-mile course in 17:22.8 to place 12th at the Herscher Invite.
In the girls race, Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips placed 14th in 22:14.8.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
At Sugar Grove: IVCC went 1-1 on Saturday at the Region 4 Crossover Tournament at Waubonsee.
The Eagles beat the host Chiefs 21-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13 and lost to McHenry County 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
McHenry County 6, IVCC 3: The Eagles lost on the road.