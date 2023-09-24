Girls tennis: L-P bounces back after opening round losses in own invite

LASALLE – After some opening round losses, La Salle-Peru responded with some solid tennis during Saturday’s Lady Cavs Invitational.
In the opening round against Dixon, the L-P Green team was unable to come away with any victories as the Cavaliers were swept 5-0 as was the Red team against Honenegah.
Both teams however bounced back in the second round of the consolation bracket as the Green squad defeated Sterling 3-2.
Picking up victories for the Cavs were Adelyn Leone at No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 6-1 victory, while Raleigh Leininger and Izzy Pecchio won their match 6-4, 6-0 to go along with a 6-2, 6-0 victory from Haylee Pangrcic and Stacie Albiter at No. 3 doubles.
The Red team defeated United Township in the second round 4-1. Kendal Bassett picked up a 6-4, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles, while at Cali Mickley and Kylee Halm at No. 1 doubles won 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles team of Dagny Greer and Taylor Vescogni won 6-2, 6-1 and the No. 3 doubles team of Sophia Woods and Heidy Delgado cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win.
That set up a matchup of the L-P Red team vs. L-P Green team in the consolation championship where Pecchio and Eva Cervantes faced off in their final match of the day at No. 1 singles.
It was close throughout the first set with Cervantes coming away with the win and then it was all Cervantes in the second set to come away with the victory.
“It can be tough playing three matches in one day in the heat, but it’s fun too,” Cervantes said. “Then going against your teammate can be fun, but I also don’t want to upset anyone also.”
The first set of the No. 1 doubles was back and forth and at the end it was Reese and Mickley coming away with the 7-5 victory. They continued their solid play for a 6-1 second set victory for the win.
“We knew after the first match of the day that we just needed to fix our mistakes,” Mickley said. “And I think did that.”
“It’s a blast playing three matches in a day,” Reese said. “Playing against our teammates is great too. We know each other so well and it just makes it fun.”
At the No. 2 singles it was Adelyn Leone defeating Bassett 6-1, 10-8 and in the final two matches it was Greer and Leininger with the 5-7, 6-1, 10-6 victory and at No. 3 doubles Woods Haylee won 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.
The three wins for the Red team gave them the consolation championship.
“The one thing I said coming into the season I love about this team is the depth,” L-P coach Aaron Guenther said. “So to see our No. 1 singles and doubles come away with victories over No. 1s doesn’t surprise me. We have a deep and talented group of girls out here this year.”
Dunlap came away with the overall team title with a 4-1 win over University High in the title match. Dixon beat Hononegah in the third-place match.