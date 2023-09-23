NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Addison Urbanski

Addison Urbanski does it all for the La Salle-Peru volleyball team, and it showed last week in wins against Yorkville and Sycamore.
Urbanski had 19 assists, 16 points, 13 digs, 11 kills and two blocks against the Foxes and contributed 13 points, 12 assists, six kills and four blocks against the Spartans.
“She had two very big matches against two very good teams,” L-P coach Mark Haberkorn said. “That’s something she’s done for us all year where she’s the leader or near the leader in a lot of different areas. She’s been a very important player for us. She’s work hard to get better and help make the team better and it shows in the stats and in our record.”
For her performance, Urbanski was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.
Urbanski answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
What goals do you have for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?
For me personally, I hope to keep doing my best and help my team wherever I can. I also am hoping to be a positive voice for my team and always keep the energy up. For my team, I hope we can win regionals but most of all, keep having fun together.
What is your favorite memory from your volleyball career at L-P?
My favorite memory is probably winning the Rock Falls tournament or all around the teammates and energy of this season.
Do you have any prematch rituals, routines or superstitions?
For rituals, the whole team always huddles together and talks about what we are going to do for that game. I also make sure to pick the ball out for me an my pepper partner Bridget Hoskins.
Do you have any nicknames?
My nickname on the team is Urbs.
What is your biggest strength as a volleyball player?
My biggest strength as a volleyball player would probably be not getting down on myself or being able to perform under pressure.
What are your plans after high school?
My goals after high school are to hopefully play in college and get a degree in biology.
What is the best vacation you’ve ever taken?
The best vacation I have ever take is when I went to Disney World with my family.
What is the best book you ever read?
The best book I have ever read is The Great Gatsby, which I read sophomore year.
What is your favorite post-match meal?
My favorite post-match meal is either pizza or pork tenderloins.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
Playing against two really good teams was really fun and I believe I helped my team by getting kills when needed and making good decisions.