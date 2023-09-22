BCR sports roundup

VOLLEYBALL
St. Bede 2, Earlville 0: Aubree Acincius had 19 assists and two aces as the Bruins won 25-18, 25-21 Wednesday in a nonconference match Wednesday in Peru.
Ali Bosnich had six kills and a block, Ashlyn Ehm had five kills and two blocks and Ella Hermes added 12 digs for St. Bede.
Bureau Valley 2, Hall 0: The Storm won in two sets in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match Wednesday in Manlius.
Bureau Valley improved to 5-1 in the conference.
Bureau Valley 2, Mendota 1: Kate Salisbury recorded her 1,000th career assist Tuesday as the Storm won 14-25, 25-23, 25-14 in a Three Rivers Conference match in Manlius.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Princeton 1: The Tigresses won the first set Tuesday but ultimately lost 13-25, 25-12, 25-19 in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Princeton.
Caroline Keutzer had six kills and five digs for Princeton (10-10-1), while Natasha Faber-Fox had 15 assists and four digs.
Newark 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants lost 25-2, 25-6 Tuesday in a Little Ten Conference match in Newark.
Earlville 2, DePue 0: Hannah Pfaff had 11 points, five aces and three kills to lead the Red Raiders to a 25-13, 25-7 victory in a Little Ten Conference match Thursday in DePue.
BOYS GOLF
Hall 179, Fieldcrest 187: Jacob Diaz shot a 41 to earn medalist honors and help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory Wednesday at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Landen Plym (42), Noah Plym (45) and Joseph Perez (51) rounded out the scores for Hall.
GIRLS GOLF
At Spring Valley: Erin Dove shot a 52 to help the Bruins to a victory in a triangular Tuesday at Spring Creek Golf Course.
St. Bede carded a 231 to beat Hinckley-Big Rock (234) and Bureau Valley (261).
Also scoring for the Bruins were Anna Cyrocki (53), Aleah Espal (60) and Bella Hagenbuch (66).
Michaela Neder led the Storm with a 56, while Rashida Martin (63), Katrina Wahl (65) and Abby Wall (73) rounded out BV’s scores.
At Princeton: Addie Hecht shot a 47 as Princeton finished second in a triangular Tuesday at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
Seneca won with a 205, Princeton shot a 218 and La Salle-Peru had a 252.
Reese Reviglio and Morgan Foes each carded a 55 for the Tigresses, while Ava Morton had a 61.
Allie Thome led the Cavaliers with a 52, while Delani Duggan had a 60, Sophia Chiu had a 61 and Makenna Zimmer had a 78.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Mendota: Anthony Kelson ran the 2.96-mile course in 17:44 to win by 30 seconds Tuesday at Lake Mendota.
Princeton’s Augustus Swanson was second in 18:14, Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado (18:25) was fourth and Princeton’s Dawson Lambert (20:30) was fifth.
Amboy co-op’s Jhett Cowser (21:14) was eighth.
In the girls race, Princeton’s Ruby Acker (22:24) and Alexandra Waca (23:57) finished one-two, while Amboy’s Samantha Nauman (25:59), Addison Pertell (26:29) and Anna Carlson (26:55) rounded out the top five.
Hall’s Evelyn Castelan (28:46) was ninth.
At Oregon: St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic ran the 3.1-mile course in 21:16.59 to place 11th in a seven-school meet Wednesday at Oregon Park West.
In the girls race, St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver was 15th in 28:21.4.
At Kewanee: Bureau Valley’s Adrian Gallardo finishsed third in 19:37 in a meet at Baker Park Golf Course.
Teammate Alexander Gallardo was fifth in 20:06.
In the girls race, BV’s Leah House was 14th in 31:02.
At Granville: Fieldcrest had the male and female winners in a triangular Thursday at Putnam County.
Caleb Krischel won 2.96-mile the boys race in 16:20, while Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado placed second in 16:35 and Putnam County’s Brayden Zungia was third in 18:41.
In the girls race, the Knights had the top five finishers, led by Clare Phillips’ winning effort of 20:40.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Bede 3, Streator 2: The Bruins swept the singles action to earn a win Wednesday in Streator.
Ella Englehaupt won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Georgina Guo was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles.
Rubi De La Torre and Emma Smudzinski claimed a 7-5, 6-7, 10-8 win at No. 2 doubles for St. Bede.
Pontiac 4, St. Bede 1: Rubi DeLaTorre and Emma Smudzinski won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles for the Bruins’ lone win Tuesday in a loss to the Indians in Peru.
Dixon 4, Princeton 1: Nora Schneider and Caitlin Meyer won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles for the Tigresses’ lone win Tuesday against the Duchesses in Princeton.
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 7, Princeton 0: Cesar Casas and Sebastian Carlos each scored a pair of goals to lead the Trojans to a win Tuesday in Princeton.
Johan Cortez had a goal and an assist for Mendota (14-0-1), while David Casas and Mauricio Salinas each scored a goal.
Oregon 3, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were kept off the scoreboard in a nonconference loss Wednesday in Oregon.