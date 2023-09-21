NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

GIRLS TENNIS
St. Bede 3, Streator 2: The Bruins swept the singles action to earn a win Wednesday in Streator.
Ella Englehaupt won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Georgina Guo was a 6-3, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles.
Rubi De La Torre and Emma Smudzinski claimed a 7-5, 6-7, 10-8 win at No. 2 doubles for St. Bede.
GIRLS SWIMMING
La Salle-Peru co-op 78, Central Catholic 24: The Cavaliers won nine of 11 events to cruise to a victory in La Salle.
Sam Nauman won the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.25) and the 500 freestyle (5:43.83) and swam on a pair of winning relays.
She teamed with Sarah Lowery, Finley Jobst and Kailey Goetsch won the 200 medley relay in 2:04.6 and swam with Quinn Wilkinson, Addy Nance and Clara Guglielmetti to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.48).
The 200 freestyle relay of Evvie Jeppson, Goetsch, Wilkinson and Guglielmetti won in 1:53.97.
Guglielmetti won the 200 freestyle (2:11.01), Goestsch took first in the 50 freestyle (28.25 seconds), Jobst claimed the 100 freestyle (58.78 seconds) and Nance won the 100 backstroke (1:08.51).
VOLLEYBALL
St. Bede 2, Earlville 0: The Bruins won 25-18, 25-21 in a nonconference match in Peru.
Nevaeh Sansone had seven digs, six kills and three aces for Earlville, while Hannah Pfaff added seven digs and four kills.
Putnam County 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: Maggie Richetta had 24 digs, 11 kills, three aces and a block as the Panthers outlasted the Panthers 25-20, 21-25, 28-26 in a nonconference match in Gardner.
Megan Wasilewski had 35 assists and two aces for PC (10-5), while Avery Moutray contributed 11 digs, eight kills and four aces.
Mendota 2, Kewanee 1: Maddy Becker had 27 assists and 11 digs to help the Spikers to a 23-25, 25-15, 25-19 victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Kewanee.
Laylie Denault had 10 kills, eight digs and four aces for Mendota, while Lilly Leifheit had 23 digs and two aces.
Bureau Valley 2, Hall 0: The Storm won in two sets in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Manlius.
Bureau Valley improved to 5-1 in the conference.
GIRLS GOLF
At Ottawa: La Salle-Peru had all three of its golfers finish in the top 20 in the Ottawa Invitational at Deer Park Country Club in Oglesby.
Allie Thome shot a 97 to place 10th for the Cavaliers, while Delani Duggan finished 16th with a 98 and Sophia Chiu was 20th with a 104.
BOYS GOLF
Hall 179, Fieldcrest 187: Jacob Diaz shot a 41 to earn medalist honors and help the Red Devils to a nonconference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Landen Plym (42), Noah Plym (45) and Joseph Perez (51) rounded out the scores for Hall.
Nathan Buchanan led the Knights with a 45, while Connor Reichman had a 46, Carter Senko had a 47 and Eli Gerdes added a 49.
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 3, Black Hawk 2: Jasiel Watson had a goal and an assist to help the Eagles to an Arrowhead Conference victory in La Salle.
Tyler Marconi and Tyrese Baijnath each scored a goal for IVCC (6-2-1 overall, 5-0-1, Region IV, 1-0 Arrowhead), while Ivan Patricio had an assist and Colin Hart made four saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Oregon 3, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were kept off the scoreboard in a nonconference loss in Oregon.
Earlville 4, Serena 4 (2 OT): The Red Raiders and Huskers played to a 2-2 tie in regulation before each scored twice in overtime as the Little Ten Conference match ended in a tie in Serena.
Griffin Cook scored three goals and had an assist for Earlville (10-2-1, 2-1-1), while Carlos Gonzalez had a goal and Trenton Fruit had two assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Oregon: St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic ran the 3.1-mile course in 21:16.59 to place 11th in a seven-school meet at Oregon Park West.
In the girls race, St. Bede’s Sierah Shaver was 15th in 28:21.4.
TUESDAY RESULT
VOLLEYBALL
Fieldcrest 2, Fisher 0: Allie Wiesenhofer had 12 kills and six digs to help the Knights to a 25-19, 25-11 victory in a Heart of Illinois Conference match.
Kaylin Rients had 11 kills for Fieldcrest (19-3, 5-1 HOIC), while Bella Fortner had 15 assists.