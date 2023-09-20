NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023

Volleyball
La Salle-Peru 2, Rochelle 0: Katie Sowers had 13 assists, 10 points, two aces and six kills to Tuesday lead the Cavaliers to a 25-17, 25-21 victory in an Interstate 8 Conference match in Rochelle.
Addie Duttlinger had six kills for L-P, while Aubrey Duttlinger had five kills. Marissa Sanchez contributed 15 digs.
Bureau Valley 2, Mendota 1: Kate Salisbury recorded her 1,000th career assist as the Storm won 14-25, 25-23, 25-14 in a Three Rivers Conference match in Manlius.
Reanna Brant had 13 kills and two blocks for the Spikers, while Maddy Becker had 25 assists, 14 digs and an ace for Mendota.
Henry-Senachwine 2, Peoria Heights 0: Abbie Stanbary had 13 digs, seven kills and two blocks to help the Mallards to a 26-24, 25-19 nonconference victory in Henry.
Lauren Harbison had 18 assists, nine digs and six points for Henry, while Kaitlyn Anderson added 11 points, eight digs and five kills.
Earlville 2, Leland 0: Nevaeh Sansone had 12 digs and six kills as the Red Raiders won 25-14, 25-14 in a Little Ten Conference match in Earlville.
Brooklyn Guelde had 18 assists for Earlville, while Hannah Pfaff served 11 points.
Erie-Prophetstown 2, Princeton 1: The Tigresses won the first set but ultimately lost 13-25, 25-12, 25-19 in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Princeton.
Caroline Keutzer had six kills and five digs for Princeton (10-10-1), while Natasha Faber-Fox had 15 assists and four digs.
Newark 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants lost 25-2, 25-6 in a Little Ten Conference match in Newark.
Girls golf
At Spring Valley: Erin Dove shot a 52 to help the Bruins to a victory in a triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.
St. Bede carded a 231 to beat Hinckley-Big Rock (234) and Bureau Valley (261).
Also scoring for the Bruins were Anna Cyrocki (53), Aleah Espal (60) and Bella Hagenbuch (66).
Michaela Neder led the Storm with a 56, while Rashida Martin (63), Katrina Wahl (65) and Abby Wall (73) rounded out BV’s scores.
At Princeton: Addie Hecht shot a 47 as Princeton finished second in a triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
Seneca won with a 205, Princeton shot a 218, and La Salle-Peru had a 252.
Reese Reviglio and Morgan Foes each carded 55s for the Tigresses, while Ava Morton had a 61.
Allie Thome led the Cavaliers with a 52, while Delani Duggan had a 60, Sophia Chiu carded a 61, and Makenna Zimmer had a 78.
Boys soccer
Mendota 7, Princeton 0: Cesar Casas and Sebastian Carlos each scored a pair of goals to lead the Trojans to a win in Princeton.
Johan Cortez had a goal and an assist for Mendota (14-0-1), while David Casas and Mauricio Salinas each scored a goal.
Boys golf
At Kewanee: Carson Rowe carded a 36 to claim medalist honors and help Henry-Senachwine to a victory in a triangular at Midland Golf Club.
The Mallards scored a 178 to top Annawan-Wethersfield (194) and Putnam County (206).
Jacob Miller had a 41 for Henry.
At El Paso: Fieldcrest had two top-10 individuals as the Knights placed second as a team in the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at El Paso Country Club.
Nathan Buchanan placed second, and Connor Reichman finished eighth for the Knights.
The Fieldcrest girls placed third.
Coed cross country
At Ottawa: Ashlee Lord ran a 21:52 to place second individually and help La Salle-Peru to a second-place finish in a trirangular.
Sterling won with a 27, while L-P had a 48 and Ottawa a 49.
Anya De La Luz (22:43) finished fifth for the Cavaliers, while Kiely Domyancich (24:47) was 10th.
In the boys race, Sterling won with 17, followed by Ottawa (57) and L-P (60).
Griffin Hammers led the Cavs by placing sixth in 18:25, while Braylin Bond (18:54) was eighth, and Adam Kasperski (18:59) was ninth.
At Mendota: Anthony Kelson ran the 2.96-mile course in 17:44 to win by 30 seconds at Lake Mendota.
Princeton’s Augustus Swanson was second in 18:14, with Mendota’s Dagen Setchell (18:15), Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado (18:25) and Princeton’s Dawson Lambert (20:30) rounding out the top five.
Putnam County’s Brayden Zungia (20:59) was seventh, and Amboy co-op’s Jhett Cowser (21:14) was eighth.
In the girls race, Princeton’s Ruby Acker (22:24) and Alexandra Waca (23:57) finished one-two, while Amboy’s Samantha Nauman (25:59), Addison Pertell (26:29) and Anna Carlson (26:55) rounded out the top five.
Mendota’s Peri Manning (28:05) was sixth, and Hall’s Evelyn Castelan (28:46) was ninth.
At Kewanee: Bureau Valley’s Adrian Gallardo finishsed third in 19:37 in a meet at Baker Park Golf Course.
Teammate Alexander Gallardo was fifth in 20:06.
In the girls race, BV’s Leah House was 14th in 31:02.
Girls tennis
Pontiac 4, St. Bede 1: Rubi DeLaTorre and Emma Smudzinski won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles for the Bruins’ lone win in a loss to the Indians in Peru.
Dixon 4, Princeton 1: Nora Schneider and Caitlin Meyer won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles for the Tigresses’ lone win against the Duchesses in Princeton.
Women’s volleyball
Carl Sandburg 3, IVCC 0: Ella Sibert had seven assists as the Eagles lost 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 in an Arrowhead Conference match in Oglesby.
Neely Hougas had 14 digs for IVCC (6-3, 2-2 Arrowhead).
Women’s soccer
Black Hawk 7, IVCC 0: The Eagles were shut out in a loss in Moline.
MONDAY RESULTS
Boys golf
At Shabbona: Earlville had two golfers finish in the top six to help the Red Raiders to a second-place finish at the Little Ten Conference Tournament at Indian Oaks Golf Club.
Hinckley-Big Rock won with a 372 and Earlville carded a 378.
Earlville’s Ryan Browder placed second with an 87, while teammate Aaden Browder finished sixth with a 93.
Easton Fruit (98) and Trenton Fruit (100) rounded out the scores for the Red Raiders.
Volleyball
Fieldcrest 2, Roanoke-Benson 0: Kaylin Rients put down 11 kills to help the Knights to a 25-19, 25-11 win in a nonconference match.
Bella Fortner had 15 assists for Fieldcrest (18-3), while Kaitlin White added eight kills and two aces.