Girls golf: Medalist Caroline Cooney’s 46 helps Ottawa past La Salle-Peru

LA SALLE – Ottawa senior and four-year varsity golfer Caroline Cooney said she tries to have a short memory no matter the circumstances during her play on the golf course.
Cooney did just that, even after a solid start, and it helped her card a medalist score of 46 during Wednesday’s Interstate 8 Conference dual against La Salle-Peru on the front 9 at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course to help the Pirates edge the Cavaliers 224-227.
“The better I do at not thinking about how I’m doing the better I play,” Cooney said. “I had a pretty good start with a double bogey on No. 1, a bogey on No. 2 and then a birdie on No. 3. That third hole was the highlight as I had a so-so tee shot but hit a great 7-iron shot onto the green, which led to a short putt.
“I’m normally solid in my drives, but they were a little short today. My short game and putting were by far the best parts of my game. I like this course, so being able to shoot a pretty good score today is a nice confidence boost.”
Ottawa also received counting scores from junior Payton Bruck (56), senior Payton Nodland (58) and Kendall Lowery (64). Freshman Mara McCullough shot a 56, while Hannah Waddell had a 64 and Ava Perry a 67.
“Payton Nodland kind of convinced me to play golf,” said McCullough, who is playing golf for the first time ever this season. “I’ve been trying to use some of my clubs that I haven’t been using so far this season. I was pretty much using just three clubs, but the last two times we’ve played I’ve started experimenting with all of them. I’m starting to be more confident with how I’m playing.
“My highlight of the day was sinking a very long putt. I hit it, kind of turned away and then all of a sudden, my dad started cheering. I guess I should have kept watching [the putt] until the end.”
La Salle-Peru junior Allie Thome led her team with a 48 despite leaving a few putts short.
“My driving was pretty good today, but my putting was off and on, and I left way too many putts short,” Thome said. “I normally hit many of my drives to the left, but today I moved back a little and kept the ball in front of me more. I was able to keep the ball straight and that helped me have easier second shots.
“I felt like I played pretty well, and I’m happy with my score.”
Cavaliers’ freshman Delani Duggan was right behind Thome with a 50, while sophomore Sophia Chiu posted a 56 and junior Makenna Zimmer a 73.
“My drives were really straight, and I was one- or two-putting every hole,” Duggan said. “I guess the only thing I struggled with were shots from around the green, I just couldn’t chip the ball to really go where I wanted it to. I normally struggle with my irons, but they worked for me pretty well today.
“My highlight of the day was on No. 7 where I just had a birdie putt rim out, but I tapped in for the par. It was a little disappointing, but I felt like that was one of the best holes I played today.”
Both teams will return to Oak Ridge at 9 a.m. Saturday to take part in the La Salle-Peru Scramble.