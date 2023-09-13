NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023

COED CROSS COUNTRY
At La Salle: Mendota junior Anthony Kelson ran the three-mile course at Baker Lake in 17:42 on Tuesday to win an eight-team meet hosted by La Salle-Peru.
Fieldcrest junior Caleb Krischel placed second in 18:06, L-P’s Adam Kasperski was fourth in 18:17, and Mendota’s Dagen Setchell was fifth in 18:31.
Ottawa won with 36 points, followed by L-P (44) and Mendota (64).
Braylin Bond (18:42) and Griffin Hammers (19:01) placed sixth and seventh, respectively, for the Cavaliers.
In the girls race, L-P senior Ashlee Lord was the runner-up in 22:56, less than a second behind Ottawa’s Addyson Miller. Also for the Cavs, Anya De La Luz (fourth, 23:14) and Kiely Domyancich (seventh, 23:47) also placed top 10.
Fieldcrest had a pair of top-10 finishers in Clare Phillips (sixth, 23:41) and Tatiana Serna (eighth, 24:54).
Ottawa won with 28 points, followed by L-P (36) and Fieldcrest (72).
VOLLEYBALL
St. Bede 2, Kewanee 1: The Bruins outlasted the Boilermakers 26-24, 16-25, 25-22 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Kewanee.
Putnam County 2, Hall 0: Maggie Richetta had 11 points, four aces, 10 kills, three digs and two blocks to lead the Panthers to a 25-17, 25-12 victory in a nonconference match in Spring Valley.
Megan Wasilewski had 17 assists, two kills and two digs for PC (8-4), while Ava Hatton added nine digs, three kills and two aces.
Newman 2, Mendota 1: Maddy Becker had 10 assists, four digs and an ace as the Spikers lost 25-21, 25-27, 25-21 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.
Laylie Denault had seven digs and a kill for Mendota, while Reanna Brant added four kills and a block.
Indian Creek 2, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders dropped a Little Ten Conference contest 29-27, 25-20 in Shabbona despite four aces from Ryleigh Dixon, 11 digs by Bailey Miller, 15 assists by Brooklyn Guelde and 11 kills from Nevaeh Sansone.
Princeville 2, Henry-Senachwine 1: The Mallards lost a nonconference match in Princeville.
GIRLS GOLF
Sterling 222, La Salle-Peru 234: L-P’s Allie Thome shot a 43 to claim medalist honors as the Cavaliers dropped a nonconference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club in La Salle.
Sophia Chiu had a 54 for L-P.
St. Bede 235, Alleman 237: Erin Dove carded a 56 to help the Bruins to a nonconference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
Aleha Epser had a 57 for St. Bede, while Breanna Martinez and Bella Hagenbuch each added a 61.
BOYS GOLF
At Spring Valley: Logan Potthoff carded a 42 to claim medalist honors and help St. Bede to a victory in a triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.
The Bruins scored a 174 to top Lexington (198) and Alleman (205).
Luke Tunnell (43), Abe Wiesbrock (44) and Chris Gedraitis (45) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.
At McNabb: Jacob Miller shot a 40 to earn medalist honors and lead Henry-Senachwine to a victory in a triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club.
The Mallards scored a 172 to beat Putnam County (186) and Stark County (200).
Lance Kiesewetter (43), Landon Harbison (44) and Carson Rowe (45) also scored for Henry.
Jacob Edens and Logan Keesee each had a 45 for the Panthers, while A.J. Furer and Miles Walder each had a 48.
Princeton 155, Sherrard 155: Princeton and Sherrard tied in a Three Rivers Conference dual, with Princeton taking the win on the fifth score tiebreaker at Frye Lake Golf Club in Sherrard.
Luke Smith and Tyson Phillips each shot a 38 for Princeton, while Jackson Mason had a 39. Kaiden Coomer added a 40.
At Mendota: Mendota’s Owen Aughenbaugh shot a 40 to claim medalist honors in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Mendota Golf Club.
Mendota and Monmouth-Roseville tied at 175, but the Titans claimed the win on a fifth score tiebreaker. Kewanee was third with a 224.
Brody Hartt shot a 43 for Mendota, while Evan McPheeters and Dane Doyle each had a 46.
Sycamore 178, La Salle-Peru 190: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match on the road.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dixon 5, Mendota 0: The Trojans were swept at home.