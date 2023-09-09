NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Kaitlyn Anderson

Last season, Kaitlyn Anderson played setter for the Henry-Senachwine volleyball team in a 6-2 offense.
This fall, Anderson made the move to middle hitter as the Mallards transitioned to a 5-1 offense.
Anderson, a First-Team All-Tri-County Conference pick last year, has continued to excel in her new role.
Last week, Anderson helped the Mallards to three wins.
She had 11 digs, seven kills and two blocks against Galva, recorded 27 digs, 10 kills and two blocks against Roanoke-Benson and had nine digs, three kills and a block against Stark County.
“Kaitlyn has a winning mindset,” Henry coach Rita Self said. “She likes getting the ball in pressure situations and takes care of it. She is relentless in her net play and has embraced her new role in the back court this season. Kaitlyn is a great all-around player.”
For her performance, Anderson was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s, Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating and Central Bank.
Anderson answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How old were you when you started playing volleyball and how did you get into the sport?
I started playing for my town’s club league when I was 8 with a lot of my friends who are still my teammates now. That’s why I think our team holds a strong bond.
What do you enjoy about playing volleyball?
I love the energy on the court and close games with our big fan section cheering us on, and mostly the bonds you make with your teammates.
What makes you a good volleyball player?
I think what makes me a good player is the energy and competitive drive I bring on the court. But mostly my team. They bring out the best in me on the court with their energy.
Do you have any pregame superstitions, rituals or routines?
I like to think positive things before and during games. I tell them to myself during my stretches and even in games, so you might catch me talking to myself on the court.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite high school volleyball memory has to be last year when we upset Serena in regionals. The energy and adrenaline made it one to remember.,
Besides volleyball season, what do you like about fall?
On my days off from volleyball in the fall I love our Sunday night football parties we have with our friends and family.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
If I could travel anywhere in the world, I would go to the Holy Lands. All the people I know who have gone there said it was an indescribable experience.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
My Gram’s Reubens for sure. I will never get sick of them. She makes the best ones.
What TV show or movie do you never get tired of watching?
I could rewatch The Flash over and over again.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I think I played well overall, but I am focusing on my consistency at the net and being more of a threat as a blocker.