NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
La Salle-Peru went 5-0 on Saturday to win the Rock Falls Invitational.
The Cavaliers defeated Rockford East (20-10, 20-15), Riverdale (20-17, 20-18) and Newman (20-17, 20-16) in pool play.
L-P topped Princeton 25-20, 25-16 in the semifinals before beating Rock Falls 21-25, 25-22, 15-10 to win the title.
Addison Urbanski had 48 assists, 43 points, 30 kills and eight blocks for the Cavs, while Aubrey Duttlinger put down 27 kills and Marissa Sanchez had 43 digs and 42 points.
Princeton went 2-1 in pool play, beating Bureau Valley (20-18, 22-21) and Morrison (20-18, 20-13) and losing to Rock Falls (20-11, 20-5).
The Tigresses lost to L-P in the semifinals and Newman (25-17, 23-25, 15-8) in the third-place match.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 58 assists, 27 digs and two aces for Princeton, whjile Caroline Keutzer had 23 kills and five blocks.
At Oregon: Mendota went 3-2 at the Oregon tournament.
The Spikers beat South Beloit (25-10, 25-14), Erie-Prophetstown (26-24, 10-25, 15-8) and Pearl City (25-18, 25-14) and lost to Oregon (25-22, 25-23) and Orangeville (19-25, 25-22, 15-12).
Maddy Becker had 93 assists, 44 digs, 12 kills, 12 aces and three blocks for Mendota, while Reanna Brant contributed 38 kills and six blocks.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Sterling: The La Salle-Peru co-op opened the season with a second-place finish at the Sterling Invitational.
Freshman Sam Nauman placed second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.74) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:10.14).
Nauman swam with Annabelle Threadgill, Quinn Wilkinson and Clara Guglielmetti to place second in the 200 medley relay (2:04.58) and teamed with Kailey Goetsch, Evvie Jeppson and Emma Short to take third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:09.62).
Guglielmetti, Goetsch, Finley Jobst and Quinn Wilkinson finished third in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.37), Guglielmetti was second in the 500 freestyle (27.26 seconds) and Short took third in the 500 freestyle (5:53.38).
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Oregon: Henry-Midland’s Daniella Bumber was the top area performer at the Oregon Invitational as she placed seventh in 21:18.4.
Princeton’s Payton Frueh finished 22nd in 22:37.3, while teammate Ruby Acker was 30th in 23:00.
In the boys race, Mendota’s Anthony Kelson placed 13th in 17:47.09, while teammate Dagen Setchell took 36th in 18:45.59.
Princeton’s Augustus Swanson finished 29th in 18:28.09.
GIRLS TENNIS
At Coal City: Princeton placed second at the Coal City Quad.
Caitlin Meyer and Abby Brown led the Tigresses by winning the No. 3 doubles bracket. Katie Kammerer and Erah Goodale placed second at No. 2 doubles, while Princeton got third-place finishes from Emilee Merkel at No. 1 singles and Nora Schneider and Kambri Fisher at No. 1 doubles.
At Pekin: La Salle-Peru placed second at the Pekin Invitational.