August 29, 2023
Cross country: Six BCR runners to watch

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Nathan Husser runs in the Class 1A Regional Cross Country boys race on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the Seneca FFA Farm in Marseilles.

St. Bede's Nathan Husser runs in the Class 1A Regional Cross Country boys race on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at the Seneca FFA Farm in Marseilles. He returns as the Bruins' top runner. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

BOYS

Adrian Gallardo (Bureau Valley/So.): With the graduation of Elijah House (now at Heartland College) and Ben Roth, Gallardo will step in to the No. 1 runner shoes for the Storm. He finished 20th in the Three Rivers Meet, 22nd at the Seneca Regional and 67th at the Oregon Sectional.

Greyson Marincic St. Bede/Jr.) A state qualifier in the 300 hurdles this spring, Marincic hopes to springboard that success into cross country this fall. He was 38th in the TRAC last year, 30th at regional.

Greyson Marincic (submitted photo/St. Bede Academy)

Maddox Moore (Bureau Valley/So.): Moore will be ready to fill a bigger role for the Storm for his sophomore season, ranked among the top area runners in the 1600 and 3200 runs in track this spring.

Augustus Swanson (Princeton/So.): Swanson had a strong freshman season, qualifying for sectionals and finishing 19th at conference, 19th at regional and 74th at sectional.

GIRLS

Avery Waca (Princeton/So.): As a freshman, Waca stepped in as PHS’ No. 3 runner. She placed 28th at TRAC (25:00.86) and 43rd at regional (26:29.4).

Sierah Shaver (St. Bede/Sr.): The St. Bede senior will be running in her third season this fall, coming off a successful double medal performance at state track this spring. She placed 35th in the TRAC last year.

