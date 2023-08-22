NewsTribune volleyball preview: 5 players to watch in 2023

Ali Bosnich, St. Bede, sr., MH: Bosnich was a dominant presence at the net for the Bruins last fall as she tied for second in the area in blocks (0.7 per set) and ranked fifth in kills (2.7 per set). She returns to lead St. Bede into the Tri-County Conference this season.
Maggie Richetta, Putnam County, sr., MH: Richetta has been a staple at the net for the Panthers for multiple seasons and is back to lead a strong core of hitters. Last season, she was third in the area in kills at 3.2 per set.
Nevaeh Sansone, Earlville, sr., OH: Sansone was a soldi all-around player for the Red Raiders, who have a very experienced roster this season. Sansone ranked top 10 in the area last year in kills (2.6 per set), digs (3.4 per set) and aces (0.5 per set).
Addison Urbanski, La Salle-Peru, sr., S: Urbanski does a nice job directing the L-P offense and she also provides a strong block at the net. Last season, she was seventh in the area in assists (4.5 per set) and tied for second in the area in blocks (0.7 per set).
Allie Wiesenhofer, Fieldcrest, sr., OH: The reigning NewsTribune Volleyball Player of the Year ranked second in the area in kills (3.5 per set) last fall and also was top 10 in digs (3.7 per set). She’ll be joined by a strong supporting cast, including NT First-Team All-Area outside hitter Kaylin Rients and NT Second-Team All-Area setter Kaitlin White, as the Knights look to top last year’s 29 wins and sectional final appearance.