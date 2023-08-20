2023 NewsTribune volleyball preview capsules

A look at the St. Bede, Hall, Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley, LaMoille, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine volleyball teams.
St. Bede
Coach: Abbi Bosnich
Last year’s record: 14-23
Top returners: Ali Bosnich, sr., MH; Johnna Bogatitus, sr., OH; Reagan Stoudt, sr., RS; Ella Hermes, sr., L; Ella Mudge, sr., DS; Sadie Koehler, jr., S; Amanda Wojcik, sr., OH; Aubree Acuncius, Sr., S; Bella Pinter, sr., RS; Milana Gayan, sr., RS
Key newcomers: Ashlyn Ehm, jr, MH; Quinn McClain, jr., OH
Worth noting: The Bruins will bring an experienced roster as they enter the Tri-County Conference this season after leaving the Three Rivers. “Moving to a new conference, I think we’re in a little bit of a different goal-setting stage, because we don’t always know all of our opponents as we did when we were in the old conference,” Abbi Bosnich said. “We’d like to be at the top of our conference and definitely make it back to a regional final and hopefully come out with a win. And ultimately, (our goal) is just to continue to build our team chemistry. … I’m super excited to see how the season goes for us, because they’re great athletes and great young women.” Ali Bosnich and Ella Hermes were first-team all-conference picks last year. Ali Bosnich was fifth in the area in kills (2.7 per set) and tied for second in blocks (0.7 per set), while Hermes led the area in aces (0.8 per set) and was second in digs (5 per set). “Ali Bosnich is a three-year starter for us,” Abbi Bosnich said. “She was our leader in kills and blocks last year. She brings quite a bit of knowledge to the front row. Ella was our leader in digs last year and our leader in aces. It’s good to have her back.” Acuncius returns after missing most of last season with a broken foot. She was a varsity setter as a sophomore. “I’m looking forward to her being back on the court and having the ability to play the game rather than just seeing it from the sidelines and leading that way,” Abbi Bosnich said. “She’s done a great job in practice bringing the team to another level and being a true leader on the court. It’s very nice to have her back.” Wojcik filled in at setter last season but moves to outside hitter this year.
Hall
Coach: Carolyn Foster
Last year’s record: 7-24
Top returners: Taylor Coutts, sr. S/RH; Haylie Pellegrini, sr., OH; Kennedy Wozniak, jr., OH; Evey Meyer, sr., DS; Cecelia Verucchi, sr., DS; Mya McLaughlin, sr., MH
Key newcomers: Ella Sterlining, jr., MH; Morgan Hoscheid, jr., S/RH; Ellie Brooks, jr., DS
Worth noting: The Red Devils are looking to improve in Foster’s second season after going 7-24 overall and 1-13 in the Three Rivers Conference East Division last fall. Hall has a variety of hitters who will contribute in Wozniak, Pellegrini, Sterling, McLaughlin, Coutts and Hoscheid, who also will set along with Coutts. “Our offense has stepped up,” Foster said. “I can’t wait to see what more they can do as the season progresses.” Foster said the Red Devils may go without a libero. “We have amazing defensive players,” Foster said. “Defense has been a big part of our growth this past year and will continue to help us.”
Putnam County
Coach: Amy Bell
Last year’s record: 18-14-4
Top returners: Maggie Richetta, sr., MH; Ava Hatton, sr., OH; Avery Moutray, sr., OH; Megan Wasilewski, sr., S
Worth noting: The Panthers will be led by a strong group of returning hitters, including Richetta and Hatton. Richetta was second-team All-Tri-County Conference last season, as she ranked third in the area in kills at 3.2 per set, while Hatton was honorable mention All-TCC. Moutray, Maggie Spratt and Salina Breckenridge also will contribute in the front row. “One of our main strengths will be our experience, because we are returning four hitters from last year,” Bell said. Wasilewski will be stepping into a larger role this season as one of the team’s main setters. Emma Bouzsein also will set. “We are working hard to get settled in with new girls stepping into the setting role this year,” Bell said. Sarah Johnson and Hannah Taliani are in the mix to play libero.
Mendota
Coach: Nicci Gibson
Last year’s record: 10-19-3
Top returners: Reanna Brant, sr., MH; Lilly Leifheit, sr., L; Laylie Denault, so., OH; Grace Washer, sr., MH; Ana Ramirez, sr., DS; Ryleigh Sondgeroth, sr., DS
Key newcomers: Kirby Bond, jr., OH; Kiara Johnson, sr., RH; Ella Coss, jr., RH
Worth noting: The Spikers return an experienced group, led by four-year varsity starter Brant, who was a first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division pick last season. The middle hitter will be one of the team’s top offensive threats along with Denault, who started on the outside as a freshman last year. Wasmer also will contribute in the front row along with Bond, who gained some varsity experience at the end of last season, and Coss and Johnson on the right side. Becker set last year in Mendota’s 6-2, and this season will be joined by Ella Martin. Leifheit returns as the libero after earning second-team all-conference last year, while Ramirez and Sondgeroth will be leaders in the back row. “Our goal is to have fun, learn something about life through the game of volleyball, be competitive every day in practice and games, continue to create a winning culture and program, win conference and advance in the postseason,” Gibson said.
Princeton
Coach: Andy Puck
Last season’s record: 12-19
Top returners: Natasha Faber-Fox, sr., S; Miyah Fox, sr., L; Chrissy Sierens, sr., MH; Ellie Harp, jr., OH
Key newcomers: Karsyn Brucker, jr., Opp; Keighley Davis, so., MH; Caroline Keutzer, so., OH
Worth noting: The Tigresses will be very young and inexperienced with only three seniors. However, they will be “very athletic,” Puck said. In her varsity debut, Faber-Fox delivered with an area-best 6.8 assists per set last year. Fox led the Tigresses in the back row with 327 digs (4.6) and and 33 aces (0.5). Both were named second-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division. Sierens provided a strong block, and juniors Kelsea Klingenburg (DS) and Mia Buccini (DS) saw varsity time last year. Sophomores Kathy Maciczak (MB/OPP), Davis (MH) and Keutzer (OH) are being brought up to provide roster depth and to contribute. “We expect a lot from our returning players who saw significant playing time last year. We have had a solid summer that showed some great potential for the upcoming season,” Puck said. The Tigresses had their first losing season last year since going 13-22 in 2014, just the second under Puck in 21 years. PHS marks the 50th anniversary of its program with the first team taking the floor in 1973 following the passing of Title IX the year before.
Bureau Valley
Coach: Saige Barnett (1st year)
Last season’s record: 15-20 (7-5 TRAC East)
Top returners: Kate Salisbury, sr., S; Emma Stabler, sr., OH
Key newcomers: Kinley Canady, jr., MB/OH; Taylor Neuhalfen, jr., OPP/OH
Worth noting: There is a new, but familiar face leading the Storm this fall with the return of alum Saige Barnett as coach. She succeeds the coach she played for, Caitlyn DeMay, who resigned after seven seasons. The new Storm coach said she will lean on the seasoned seniors to lead the team. “They bring confidence and a mentality of ‘I’ve been here before.’ The ball moves much faster at the varsity level, so having these girls that have experienced that before is going to be very beneficial to the juniors this season. They’re also able to bring another level of competitiveness.” Salisbury was a first-team All-Three Rivers Conference East Division setter, dishing out 5.4 assists per set last year. Stabler (116 kills, 126 points, 23 aces) was second-team all-conference. They are joined by returning seniors Callie Michlig (DS) and Katelyn Stoller (DS) and classmate Mattie Michlig, who returns after two years in golf. The Storm also look for contributions from juniors Bella Birkey (MB), Landry Hitzler (DS), Lesleigh Maynard (DS), Carly Reglin (S), Madison Smith (MB/OH) and Emma Stull (MB). “I’m looking forward to the upcoming season, and after spending the summer getting to know the girls in the program, I am fully confident that they are going to show up every night and leave their best efforts on the court,” Barnett said. “This group of girls are competitors. They are ready to get to work and become better people and volleyball players every single day. I am really looking forward to being a part of this team’s success - there is a ton of talent in this group, and I know that they are going to continue to get better as the season progresses.”
LaMoille
Coach: Erin Bennett (1st year)
Last season’s record: 3-26 (1-8 Little 10)
Top returners: Sadie Quest, jr., S/RH; Nataliegh Wamhoff, sr., OH
Key newcomers: Aubrey Sadnick, fr., DS; Chloe Williams, fr., S/RH
Worth noting: Bennett, a 2015 graduate of LaMoille, takes over as head coach. “We are very excited about this year’s season,” Bennett said. “We have a young group of girls with an enormous amount of potential and skill. We are still working on the best placement for each player that will best benefit the team. We look forward to building and expanding our skills on the volleyball court this year.” Along with Quest and Wamhoff, the Lions return juniors Claire Lovgren (MH) and Olivia Sadnick (OH) and sophomores Taylor Wamhoff (DS), Grace Kelley (MH) and Ella Ryan (DS). They will joined by freshmen Aubrey Sadnick (DS) and Chloe Williams (S/RS).
Earlville
Coach: Tonya Scherer
Last year’s record: 18-16
Top returners: Nevaeh Sansone, sr., OH; Hannah Pfaff, sr., OH/MH; Mady Olson, sr., OH; Brooklyn Guelde, sr., S; Emily Harness, sr., L
Worth noting: The Red Raiders only lost two players to graduation and return nearly their entire starting lineup, including All-Little Ten Conference picks Sansone and Guelde. Last season, Sansone was top 10 in the area in kills (2.6 per set), digs (3.4) and aces (0.5) per set, while Guelde was top 10 in the area in assists (5.1) and aces (0.7). Pfaff and Olson also will be top hitters for Earlville, while Harness is back as libero after missing most of last season with an ACL injury. “One of our goals this season is to improve on our record from last year,” Scherer said. “We have seven seniors who I will rely on to bring experience and leadership to the court every night. The girls have been working hard this week at practice. They are excited to be back on the court. I think our serves are going to give some teams trouble. The girls work very well together on the court defensively. Offensively, we have different people who can hit different positions so we can mix up our lineup to match up with our needs on any particular night. I am excited to see what these girls accomplish this season.”
Fieldcrest
Coach: Cathy Sanders
Last year’s record: 29-5
Top returners: Allie Wiesenhofer, sr., OH; Kaylin Rients, sr., MH; Kaitlin White, sr., S; Aliah Celis, sr., MH
Key newcomers: Bella Fortner, sr.
Worth noting: The Knights bring back several key pieces from last year’s team that won 29 matches and advanced to a sectional final, led by Wiesenhofer, the 2022 NewsTribune Volleyball Player of the Year who was second in the area in kills (3.5 per set) and ninth in digs (3.7). Rients (fourth in area in kills at 3.1 per set), who was on the NewsTribune All-Area first team, White (third in area in assists at 6.2 per set), who was second-team All-Area, and Celis also played big roles last fall. Fortner returns after missing last season while undergoing cancer treatments. Sanders said the team’s strength is experience. She expects the team’s six seniors to provided leadership and contribute on the court. “Our expectations are to play cohesive and work toward growing together,” Sanders said.
Henry-Senachwine
Coach: Rita Self
Last year’s record: 16-19
Top returners: Lauren Harbison, jr. S; Kaitlyn Anderson, jr.; Abbie Stanbary, sr., MH; Brooklyn Thompson, so., OH; Harper Schrock, so., RS; Taylor Frawley, so., L
Key newcomers: MacKenzie Hartwig, sr.; OH; Annabelle Myong, sr., Lexi Serpette, jr; Alison Mitchell, so.; Rachel Eckert, so.
Worth noting: The Mallards are young with only three seniors, but Henry brings back plenty of experience despite the youth. “Our strength will be the athleticism of our team,” Self said. “They are all competitors.” Anderson led the team in kills (145), aces (26), blocks (23) and assists (249) last season as she ran a 6-2 offense along with Harbison. This year, Anderson will play middle hitter but will still be a six-rotation player. Harbison (165 assists last year) now will run a 5-1 offense for the Mallards. Stanbary and Thompson will be six-rotation players, while Schrock also returns with experience at hitter. Hartwig will contribute at outside hitter after missing last season with an injury. Myong is a transfer from Bureau Valley who Self said can fill any role in the front court. “This season we have strong attackers in all five hitting positions, which will hopefully keep other teams guessing,” Self said. Frawley steps into the libero role after seeing time as a defensive specialist toward the end of last season. “One goal I have for our team is to be flexible,” Self said. “We have many players who can play multiple positions, and being flexible when needed will help to keep us competitive against different opponents. A second goal we have is to play at a level that pushes one another to get better each and every day. Lastly, I want to see a team that maintains their composure and brings great energy each and every point.”