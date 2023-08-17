Girls volleyball: 5 to watch across The Times area

The Times coverage area has a wealth of strong volleyball players. Here are just five we’re expecting to have big seasons when matches get underway next Monday across the state.
Lauren Ulrich, Newark, S, sr.
An all-stater, all-area, all-everything setter, Ulrich last fall tallied 399 assists, 194 kills, 209 digs and 59 ace serves for the Norsemen. Look for more of the same in 2023.
Haley Waddell, Ottawa, DS, sr.
A member of The Times All-Area first team last season, Waddell was all over the court for the Pirates and figures to have a huge senior season for a Pirates team that looks to have the makings of a breakthrough performance.
Allie Wiesenhofer, OH, Fieldcrest, sr.
A Times All-Area first-team choice a year ago and the NewsTribune Player of the Year at our sister paper in La Salle, Wiesenhofer is a force both at the net (245 kills in 2022) and in the back row (259 digs last fall) for the Knights.
Rilee Talty, DS, Streator, sr.
A Times All-Area second teamer last year, the Bulldog Spikers’ libero will be a force in the back row and looking to break her own Streator High record for single-season digs, which she set in 2022 with 537.
Maera Jimenez, S/OH, Marquette, sr.
A three-year starter for the Crusaders and a weapon both as a setter and an outside hitter, look for Jimenez to step into a starring role this fall as Marquette tries to defend its Tri-County Conference championship.