Prairie Arts Council postpones Artists on the Lawn event to Oct. 28 due to weather

The Prairie Arts Council will now host its Artists on the Lawn event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 14, but postponed due to projected inclement weather.

During the event, artists will be on the lawn displaying and selling their art. These local artists include Mike Vaughn, Sue Blake, Judith Gosse and Collette Yelm.

During this event, the artwork of Mary LaFrenz also will be available for viewing in the PAC gallery.