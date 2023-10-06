Prairie Arts Council to hold holiday card design contest through Oct. 15

Prairie Arts Council will hold a holiday card design contest that is open to all ages through Oct. 15. Multiple entries are welcome and the winner will receive $100.

One design will be selected for the annual PAC holiday card, printed and sold to support the organization.

All entries will be shown in the PAC Gallery in the month of November.

All entries should be original art on 8.5x11-inch paper in any medium of the artist’s choosing. Two dimensional art only, and artists are asked to avoid textured and raised surfaces.

Entries should be brought to the Prairie Arts Gallery, 24 Park Ave. E. in Princeton, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays or Sundays. Winner will be announced on Oct. 19 at Art Night at the PAC.

Printed cards will be available for purchase at PAC and on the PAC website. All questions about the contest should be directed to Libby at prairieartsgallery@gmail.com.