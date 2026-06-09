Three Rivers East baseball, Tri-County softball release all-conference teams: BCR Notebook

Princeton's Ryan Jagers (left) and Hall's Luke Bryant were unanimously selected to the 2026 Three Rivers East All-Conference baseball team. (Shaw Local News Network)

Players from Hall, Princeton and Mendota were represented on the 2026 Three Rivers East All-Conference team which was released Monday.

Hall junior pitcher Luke Bryant and Princeton senior pitcher Ryan Jagers were both unanimously named as first-team all-conference. They were joined on the first-team by Hall senior infielder Braden Curran and junior outfielder Jaxon Pinter along with Princeton junior outfielder Braden Shaw and Mendota senior outfielder Aiden Tillman.

Named to the second team were senior catcher Greyson Bickett and junior infielder Noah Plym of Hall, sophomore infielder Jack Oester of Princeton and pitchers Esten Otero and Dane Doyle, infielders Cal Doyle and Oscar Castaneda and outfielder Quinn Eddy of Mendota.

Honorable mention honors went to senior catchers Stihl Brokaw of Princeton and Brody Hartt of Mendota and junior infielder Geno Gerrari of Hall.

League champ Newman headed up the league with six first-team picks, including senior pitcher Evan Bushman, junior pitcher Michael Morris, junior catcher Ashton Miner, senior infielder Garrett Matznick and junior infielder Liam Nicklaus, all unanimous selections.

Rounding out the first team were junior infielder Braedyn Frank of E-P and sophomore outfielder Jameson Hanlon of Newman.

Tri-County All-Conference softball

Eight St. Bede players were named to the 2026 Tri-County All-Conference Softball Team.

Senior first baseman Ava Balestri was one of six unanimous all-conference selections. She was joined on the first team by teammate Lily Bosnich, freshman Hannah Heiberger, senior Emma Slingsby and junior Macy Strauch on the second team with seniors Jillian Pinter and Lili McClain and sophomore Morgan Mercer receiving Honorable Mention.

League champ and state runner-up Seneca headed the Tri-County All-Conference first team with four selections, including senior Tessa Kroll and juniors Emma Mino and Hayden Pfeifer, who were chosenly unanimously, and senior Lexie Buis.

Rounding out the first team were juniors Kelsey Cochran and Hunter Hopkins of Marquette, chosen unanimously, and junior Brynna Anderson of Henry-Senachwine.

Putnam County junior Alexis Margis was named to the second team and sophomore Kennedy Holocker received Honorable Mention.